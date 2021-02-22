Have a site running a USG, we have a config.gateway.json file for a static DNS entry, this works great.

I need to add multiple static DNS entries for the same local IP (say device1.domainname.co.nz and device2.domainaname.co.nz to point to the same internal IP).



I can do this, but it doesn't behave as expected - the entries work, but don't show when the USG config is exported, and the entries can't be deleted. I suspect it's doesn't like having multiple host names set for the same IP using the set system static-host-mapping command, but can't seem to figure out how to do this correctly.

Have posted on Ubiquiti's forums about it, but it's pretty hard getting any help there these days, so thought I'd try here to see if anyone had done this before.

Thanks!