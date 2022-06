No, ISP provided routers are totally fine. The fact is your provided router from them can route Gigabit internet (via Ethernet only) no worries and yet many routers from stores still struggle with Gigabit internet.

There's a router guide in my signature and also as a sticky in this topic. Yes, your ISP will allow you to change your router.

But as per your other (recent) thread here: https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=66&topicid=281311 it appears you already have a mesh system in place. You have rather high expectations on how fast your wireless should be given you were unhappy with 500Mbit over it.

So, based off all that what are you actually wanting to achieve? I can tell you now you're not going to achieve Gigabit via a mesh system and most other solutions won't be better than the current solution provided via Orcon. I seriously have the feeling no matter what you do, you'll be wasting your money if you were to go mesh. It sounds like your best solution is seriously to run Ethernet to locations around your house and install dedicated wired access points however doing this comes with a cost.