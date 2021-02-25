I have an EdgeRouter ER4 as my router and an EdgeSwitch 24 Lite as my main switch. I would like to be able to use one more port on my ER4 to connect to my old switch to use it as a testing network, isolated from my normal network. The ER4 has ETH0 as the WLAN port, ETH1 as my "Outer" (DMZ) network and ETH2 as my main network ("Inner"), with both ETH1 and ETH2 connecting to the ES24. The ER4 also has an unused SFP port as ETH3. I looked at getting an SFP to Ethernet adapter to connect the new network to ETH3, but they are very expensive (>$100). As an alternative, I could get an SFP to SFP cable and use that to replace one of the ETH2 or ETH3 cables to the ES24, freeing up a copper ETH port on the ER4. SFP to SFP cables, however, seem to be few and far between in NZ. The cheapest cable I could find for this job is actually SFP+ to SFP+:

https://www.gowifi.co.nz/cabling/uc-dac-sfp.html

But as I have no experience at all with SFP/SFP+, I do not know if an SFP+ adapter will negotiate down to SFP at both ends and work correctly. So does anyone have any experience with this? Or is there some other way of doing what I want that I have missed?