Anyone come across this brand before? Prices seem too good to be true
Anyone come across this brand before? Prices seem too good to be true
Tenda has had a history of dodgy security:
https://www.zdnet.com/article/new-ttint-iot-botnet-caught-exploiting-two-zero-days-in-tenda-routers/
https://portswigger.net/daily-swig/unpatched-tenda-wifi-router-vulnerabilities-leave-home-networks-wide-open-to-abuse
Also way back in the day:
https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=49&topicid=119152
These are just a few examples I'm aware of - but I wouldn't use these routers for anything serious due to dodgy firmware. Also, there is no knowing if there is a backdoor to said firmware due to China ties.
You get what you pay for - but now you see how overpriced consumer routers really are!
Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz | https://keybase.io/michaelmurfy - Referral Links: Sharesies | Electric Kiwi
Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by making a donation.
I have an MW6 and pile of MW3s as repeaters. They're OK in bridge mode but are somehow meddling with the traffic - maybe just ARP/DHCP, maybe all multicast. This caused wierd issues with my HP printer.
As routers they're fine but don't do VLAN10. I swapped our HG659 at church for my MW6/MW3 set, but needed an old Dlink "smart" switch to strip the VLAN tags off the UFB connection.