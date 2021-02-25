Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
LAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth)Tenda Networking Gear
thewabbit

80 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

#281559 25-Feb-2021 12:07
Anyone come across this brand before? Prices seem too good to be true

 

https://www.computerlounge.co.nz/shop/brands/tenda

michaelmurfy
/dev/ttys0
10946 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2662626 25-Feb-2021 12:15
Tenda has had a history of dodgy security:

 

https://www.zdnet.com/article/new-ttint-iot-botnet-caught-exploiting-two-zero-days-in-tenda-routers/

 

https://portswigger.net/daily-swig/unpatched-tenda-wifi-router-vulnerabilities-leave-home-networks-wide-open-to-abuse

 

Also way back in the day:

 

https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=49&topicid=119152

 

These are just a few examples I'm aware of - but I wouldn't use these routers for anything serious due to dodgy firmware. Also, there is no knowing if there is a backdoor to said firmware due to China ties.

 

You get what you pay for - but now you see how overpriced consumer routers really are!




Michael Murphy
Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by making a donation.

everettpsycho
385 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2662629 25-Feb-2021 12:42
Finally they came to market here. I'm pretty sure there was an exclusivity deal with a store that then didn't sell their products.

I have the MW6 mesh I got off AliExpress after a lot of good reviews overseas and to be honest in bridge mode they are fine. I get decent speeds using wired backhaul, about 500Mbps but I offload as much as I can to ethernet and only really use it for my phone's.

I can't vouch for their security but for a cheap mesh network they solved my issues.

deadlyllama
1145 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2662638 25-Feb-2021 13:16
I have an MW6 and pile of MW3s as repeaters.  They're OK in bridge mode but are somehow meddling with the traffic - maybe just ARP/DHCP, maybe all multicast.  This caused wierd issues with my HP printer.

 

As routers they're fine but don't do VLAN10.  I swapped our HG659 at church for my MW6/MW3 set, but needed an old Dlink "smart" switch to strip the VLAN tags off the UFB connection.

