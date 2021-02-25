Tenda has had a history of dodgy security:

https://www.zdnet.com/article/new-ttint-iot-botnet-caught-exploiting-two-zero-days-in-tenda-routers/

https://portswigger.net/daily-swig/unpatched-tenda-wifi-router-vulnerabilities-leave-home-networks-wide-open-to-abuse

Also way back in the day:

https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=49&topicid=119152

These are just a few examples I'm aware of - but I wouldn't use these routers for anything serious due to dodgy firmware. Also, there is no knowing if there is a backdoor to said firmware due to China ties.

You get what you pay for - but now you see how overpriced consumer routers really are!