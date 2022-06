If it's just a one-off file transfer, then the easiest would be via a USB 3.0 (at least) external hard drive.

For a more permanent setup, then you should only have to enable shared folders and give read/write access to everyone to save headaches with permissions, especially if you're only dealing with one or two users.

For a more robust setup, a Network Attached Storage solution would be ideal. Either you spend the money on a ready-to-go solution (minus hard drives) such as Synology or QNAP offerings, or you can build your own with a spare computer, Raspberry Pi 4B etc. But this is getting a bit more involved with the config setup.

By the way, file transfer speeds will be bottlenecked either by the HDD write capacity, or the 1Gbps network. They both tend to cap out around the same point (roughly 100MegaBytes per second). Unless you're dealing with solid state drives and 10Gpbs networking.