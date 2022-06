See the tutorial here - https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=66&topicid=205740. Has all of the information you require.

1. It would be recommended to connect the USG directly to the ONT and terminate PPPoE via the USG. No need for the FB.

2. 2degrees static IP is applied on connection so you dont have to specifically configure the USG for this.