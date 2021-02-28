Hello there.

Would anyone be able to help me configure a L2TP IPSec VPN on a 'tik 4011.

I have attempted a couple of time, and at one point reset the router so I could start again.

Following a few tutorials to really try and understand.

I gain a connection to the VPN from a Win10 laptop - tethered to a mobile phone

I gain an IP address and the DNS is set, but I can't access anything on the LAN with DNS names.

To make it worst, the second time round, I know can't access anything local.

There doesn't appear to be that one definitive guide and the different toturials are written for different versions of the OS.

Anyone lend a hand please?

cheers