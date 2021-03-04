SouthernGeek

Hardware Version: V1

Firmware Version: 1.0.9 Build 20200708 rel.55037(4555)

Hi Guys,

I bought an AX50 just as they came out, its a ver 1.0 and I have regretted it ever since. Its has had no end of issues with connection speeds and stability.

The latest is this:

I use the Acronis cloud backup tool (www.acronis.com) and its been working really well up until yesterday.... Now all of a sudden it is having issues connecting to the backup server. I called acronis support and the guy told me this:

I executed the Acronis cloud verification tool and noticed the TCP port 44445 is blocked in your computer network.

TCP ports 44445, 55556 and 443 should be opened in order to communicate with the Acronis cloud server.

I would request you please contact your Internet Service Provider to open the TCP ports 44445, 55556 and 443 in your computer network or the router.

Now before yesterday it has been working OK with Acronis, and I havent changed anything with the Router..... And I have never messed around with opening ports etc. So Why they suddenly need changed is beyond me.

The Acronis guy gave me a small app for my windows PC that checks if all the correct ports are open. Every time I run the app it gives me very different results, even though I have not changed anything! See attached screen shots for an example of 2 different runs, a couple of minutea apart, with no changes in PC or router.

https://1drv.ms/u/s!Ak-4nGayLAm-kZRySXLIcJKo3mv7IA?e=gNSf91

https://1drv.ms/u/s!Ak-4nGayLAm-kZRxH0NC9PUVCZ7tog?e=nXxJiP

A couple of times today the backup even STARTED working for about ten minutes, then just failed on its own!!!

I am at my wits end, I just need to know if I am flogging a dead horse and I should just bin this router. Or looking for alternatives to try.

The TP-Link support was no help as they said I need to get all the internal and external port settings from Acronis, and Acronis says its a router issue and I should talk to TP-link!!!

Anyone have any ideas?

Thanks

Brian