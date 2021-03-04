Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsLAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth)TP-LINK AX50 and Acronis Backup, out of the blue failures....
SouthernGeek

48 posts

Geek


#282661 4-Mar-2021 18:22
Model: Archer AX50

 

Hardware Version: V1

 

Firmware Version: 1.0.9 Build 20200708 rel.55037(4555)

 

 

 

Hi Guys,

 

I bought an AX50 just as they came out, its a ver 1.0 and I have regretted it ever since. Its has had no end of issues with connection speeds and stability.

 

 

 

 

 

The latest is this:

 

I use the Acronis cloud backup tool (www.acronis.com) and its been working really well up until yesterday.... Now all of a sudden it is having issues connecting to the backup server. I called acronis support and the guy told me this:

 

 

 

I executed the Acronis cloud verification tool and noticed the TCP port 44445 is blocked in your computer network.

 

TCP ports 44445, 55556 and 443 should be opened in order to communicate with the Acronis cloud server. 

 

I would request you please contact your Internet Service Provider to open the TCP ports 44445, 55556 and 443 in your computer network or the router. 

 

 

 

Now before yesterday it has been working OK with Acronis, and I havent changed anything with the Router..... And I have never messed around with opening ports etc. So Why they suddenly need changed is beyond me.

 

 

 

The Acronis guy gave me a small app for my windows PC that checks if all the correct ports are open. Every time I run the app it gives me very different results, even though I have not changed anything! See attached screen shots for an example of 2 different runs, a couple of minutea apart, with no changes in PC or router.

 

https://1drv.ms/u/s!Ak-4nGayLAm-kZRySXLIcJKo3mv7IA?e=gNSf91

 

https://1drv.ms/u/s!Ak-4nGayLAm-kZRxH0NC9PUVCZ7tog?e=nXxJiP

 

 

 

A couple of times today the backup even STARTED working for about ten minutes, then just failed on its own!!!

 

 

 

I am at my wits end, I just need to know if I am flogging a dead horse and I should just bin this router. Or looking for alternatives to try.

 

 

 

The TP-Link support was no help as they said I need to get all the internal and external port settings from Acronis, and Acronis says its a router issue and I should talk to TP-link!!!

 

 

 

Anyone have any ideas?

 

 

 

Thanks

 

Brian

 

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
73870 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2667879 4-Mar-2021 19:36
First of all... I am not quite sure the support is right. These ports need to he open for outgoing connections. ISPs don't block those ports for outgoing.

Having said that there is a list of servers they use that must be accessible.

Are you using your ISP DNS? Do you have a third party software firewall on your computer?

https://kb.acronis.com/content/47189




SouthernGeek

48 posts

Geek


  #2667885 4-Mar-2021 19:54
Thanks for the reply!

I'm a bit list, I tried it on another PC I used to use, same thing. I put the std Vodafone ultrahub back in place, same thing....
Some of this stuff is a bit foreign to me I'm afraid.


I'm with Vodafone, on full speed fibre.

How to I check what DNS I'm using? What should it be?

I'm running Malwarebytes and std windows firewall. But that has always been in place.....? Standard settings, I haven't played with anything.

Thanks for any help you might be able to give. It's my work backup (freelance) so I'm not keen on it being out to long.

I have tried support from
Vodafone
Acronis
TP-Link

Nobody has really found any real reasons yet why it would stop working...

Cheers
Bri

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
73870 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2667907 4-Mar-2021 20:14
If you have not changed the router configuration then the chances of using actird party DNS are zero.

Vodafone is not blocking these ports.

Can you test from another PC on the same network?




SouthernGeek

48 posts

Geek


  #2667927 4-Mar-2021 20:34
Thanks,
Yea I tried the port checker tool from my other laptop plugged into the same router. Same kind of failures 🤷‍♂️

Buggared if I know.... :-(

SouthernGeek

48 posts

Geek


  #2667929 4-Mar-2021 20:36
The weird thing is, it is working on and off.

If I sit and watch the backup tool Acronis for about 5 minutes every half hour (totally random) it starts backing up! It backs up some info, then it fails again. I am doing nothing on the PC at the time!


Weird... 😂

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
73870 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2667934 4-Mar-2021 20:40
What does the port check test? Inbound connections? Is there a link to it?




SouthernGeek

48 posts

Geek


  #2667939 4-Mar-2021 20:51
Oh good point, maybe you can run it and tell me your results?

https://kb.acronis.com/system/files/content/2015/10/47145/AcronisCloudAU1Check.zip



freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
73870 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2668091 5-Mar-2021 09:37
Thanks. Tested on 2degrees - I'd say it's not your network and not your ISP.

 

 

I'd seriously consider moving to something more robust. I use MSP360 (previously Cloudberry Backup) and Backblaze B2 - if you want something more robust.




SouthernGeek

48 posts

Geek


  #2668103 5-Mar-2021 10:04
Thanks so much dude!

Yes I'm beginning to think also it's not my system also! Trying to convince Acronis of this is tough though....

