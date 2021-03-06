Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Gordy7

#282688 6-Mar-2021 11:04
A new found friend thinks I know something about computers and networks. 😃

 

A recent power cut required a re-powering of an intermediate WiFi router to restore the network hooking up two subnets.

 

I didn't want to spend much time analysing the setup that had been created by someone else, especially as I could see heaps of devices running on WiFi.

 

I have only ever worked on home networks with a single subnet so I didn't know how to web browse from one subnet to another subnet where the ADSL router was. Luckily I had a long LAN cable with me and so I connected directly from the desktop computer to the ADSL router to check it out.

 

Is it possible to web browse to a device on a different subnet?

 

In hindsight I could possibly have used command line tools such as ping, ipconfig /all and tracert.

 

Here is a rough diagram of the setup:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 




Gordy

 

My first ever network connection was a 1MHz AM crystal(OA91) radio receiver.

decibel
  #2668930 6-Mar-2021 12:39
Try plugging the cable from the DSL router into a spare LAN port (instead of the WAN port)  on the WIFI router in the middle (and turn off the DHCP server in it)

 

Then you should have everyone on the 192.168.0.1 / subnet.

Gordy7

  #2668967 6-Mar-2021 13:43
decibel:

 

Try plugging the cable from the DSL router into a spare LAN port (instead of the WAN port)  on the WIFI router in the middle (and turn off the DHCP server in it)

 

Then you should have everyone on the 192.168.0.1 / subnet.

 

 

I did try that at one stage, but then I lost some of the devices on the network.

 

I don't know why the system was originally set up with 2 subnets.

 

If I made the change to a single subnet, it would take a while to check through the various laptops, tablets, phones, security cameras and streaming TVs this guy has.

 

 




Gordy

 

My first ever network connection was a 1MHz AM crystal(OA91) radio receiver.

richms
  #2669027 6-Mar-2021 14:36
Leave it alone if they wont purchase proper gear for the job IMO.

 

But anything on the second router will be natted by it, so should be able to see the web UI and anything on the first routers network because of that.




Richard



Gordy7

  #2669105 6-Mar-2021 17:43
richms:

 

Leave it alone if they wont purchase proper gear for the job IMO.

 

 

That is my thinking. The whole system is pretty old.

 

The desktop computer is running Vista !!. Kept crashing too... Removed a thick wad of dust from fans and vents.

 

Computer is stable now.

 

 




Gordy

 

My first ever network connection was a 1MHz AM crystal(OA91) radio receiver.

snnet
  #2669107 6-Mar-2021 17:52
I've noticed some of the Netgear stuff that has the ability to just be a wifi AP will automatically be on a new subnet when it sets itself up off a person's phone (using their app) very similar to your diagram - 

 

192.168.1.x for router, and wifi and all clients on 10.0.0.x --- but can browse to and from subnets from either end. I haven't changed it because I didn't particularly want to go back if things stopped working and they seem happy enough for what it does

snnet
  #2669108 6-Mar-2021 17:52
I've noticed some of the Netgear stuff that has the ability to just be a wifi AP will automatically be on a new subnet when it sets itself up off a person's phone (using their app) very similar to your diagram - 

 

192.168.1.x for router, and wifi and all clients on 10.0.0.x --- but can browse to and from subnets from either end. I haven't changed it because I didn't particularly want to go back if things stopped working and they seem happy enough for what it does

I've noticed some of the Netgear stuff that has the ability to just be a wifi AP will automatically be on a new subnet when it sets itself up off a person's phone (using their app) very similar to your diagram - 

 

192.168.1.x for router, and wifi and all clients on 10.0.0.x --- but can browse to and from subnets from either end. I haven't changed it because I didn't particularly want to go back if things stopped working and they seem happy enough for what it does



Gordy7

  #2669138 6-Mar-2021 18:32
I don't know the history of the system and why it is configured the way it is.

 

I have not done a survey of what devices are connected and whether WiFi to the modem or to the WiFi router.

 

Some of the LAN cables are pretty dodgy... cable sleeves are not clamped in the RJ45 connectors.

 

The desktop computer boot up takes 2 to 3 minutes before the network connection is established.

 

My notes I have made are pretty skimpy.... Just fix any problem requested and get out!




Gordy

 

My first ever network connection was a 1MHz AM crystal(OA91) radio receiver.

snnet
  #2669142 6-Mar-2021 18:46
Gordy7:

 

I don't know the history of the system and why it is configured the way it is.

 

I have not done a survey of what devices are connected and whether WiFi to the modem or to the WiFi router.

 

Some of the LAN cables are pretty dodgy... cable sleeves are not clamped in the RJ45 connectors.

 

The desktop computer boot up takes 2 to 3 minutes before the network connection is established.

 

My notes I have made are pretty skimpy.... Just fix any problem requested and get out!

 

 

Haha, I was reconfiguring a construction company's data rack last week and I said to the guy who referred me for the job "who the heck did these terminations? the wires are way too long before they go into the crimps!" turned out it was him about 10 years prior

Spyware
  #2669153 6-Mar-2021 20:15
So he used to be an electrician??




Spark Max Fibre using Mikrotik CCR1009-8G-1S-1S+, CRS125-24G-1S, UAP, UAP AC Pro, UAP AC Pro Mesh, Apple TV 4, Apple TV 4K, iPad Air 1st gen, iPad Air 4th gen, iPhone XR, VodaTV Gen 2. If it doesn't move then it's data cabled.

snnet
  #2669155 6-Mar-2021 20:16
Spyware:

 

So he used to be an electrician??

 

 

Still is, as am I - I just don't do a crap job with data because it's part of my scope. Don't tar us all with that brush :P 

