A new found friend thinks I know something about computers and networks. 😃

A recent power cut required a re-powering of an intermediate WiFi router to restore the network hooking up two subnets.

I didn't want to spend much time analysing the setup that had been created by someone else, especially as I could see heaps of devices running on WiFi.

I have only ever worked on home networks with a single subnet so I didn't know how to web browse from one subnet to another subnet where the ADSL router was. Luckily I had a long LAN cable with me and so I connected directly from the desktop computer to the ADSL router to check it out.

Is it possible to web browse to a device on a different subnet?

In hindsight I could possibly have used command line tools such as ping, ipconfig /all and tracert.

Here is a rough diagram of the setup: