Need some NZ knowledge assistance on setting up a UniFi network in my home
Castlvaniafan

7 posts

Wannabe Geek


#282759 10-Mar-2021 13:12
Hi all, great to find a community of fellow DIYers and tech people. I've recently moved to New Zealand and after a year of using the crappy provided modem and router, I finally have the time to setup a UniFi system. I'm just a bit confused as to what cabling I need too run for my setup, the ENT and ONT boxes are a bit new to me. I plan on getting:

 

UniFi Switch 16 POE
UniFi Dream Machine Pro
UniFi nanoHD Access Point

I want to put those equipment in a cabinet that is across the room from my internal ONT box. Here's the setup of the room. Do I just need to run one cat6 cable from the inside ONT box to the cabinet (I'll use the power outlet next to the cabinet)?

nitro
459 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2671064 10-Mar-2021 13:49
to connect the router to the ont requires a single cable, but presumably you have other devices that you want wired to your router (via switch)? and then there's the cable between the switch to your access point/s.

 

no offense meant... but if you need to ask a question like this, you might run into quite a bit more setting up your fancy gear.

 

 

 

 

mkissin
116 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #2671070 10-Mar-2021 14:02
Depending on your provider, your phone line (if you have one) may also come out of the ONT, and would need a second CAT6 cable across to your cabinet.

