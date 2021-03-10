Castlvaniafan

Hi all, great to find a community of fellow DIYers and tech people. I've recently moved to New Zealand and after a year of using the crappy provided modem and router, I finally have the time to setup a UniFi system. I'm just a bit confused as to what cabling I need too run for my setup, the ENT and ONT boxes are a bit new to me. I plan on getting:

UniFi Switch 16 POE

UniFi Dream Machine Pro

UniFi nanoHD Access Point



I want to put those equipment in a cabinet that is across the room from my internal ONT box. Here's the setup of the room. Do I just need to run one cat6 cable from the inside ONT box to the cabinet (I'll use the power outlet next to the cabinet)?











