Has anyone successfully replaced their ONT on hyperfiber with a SFP Module?
gazzaspins

4 posts

Wannabe Geek


#282777 11-Mar-2021 15:20
Howdy>

 

I recently upgraded to 2000/2000 internet with MyRepublic [insert BS justification here]

I got to reading after they installed the Nokia ONT and it sounds like you can replace your ONT with a regular SFP module as its not using the same underlying fiber technology as regular 950/450 plans, If you inspect the Nokia modem there's actually a SFP Cage inside with an SFP+ module in it connected to the fiber input.

 

I got in contact with my ISP asking if i purchased a gpon if i could use it and they got back to me with this response from chorus:

"It would not commission in the network due to the mismatch in config to what is provisioned and the network is expecting verse what the customer has done themselves. Ideally in these scenarios we would ask the customer to leave “chorus network untouched” as the ONT remains property of Chorus and then if it goes missing it is a lost asset." - Chorus

 

has anyone had any experience or success in doing this that aren't on a business plan?

 

 

 

 

 

 

Spyware
2973 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2671742 11-Mar-2021 16:13
So you just said it's not GPON but rather XGS-PON and now you want to use a GPON SFP module. How would that work??




Spark Max Fibre using Mikrotik CCR1009-8G-1S-1S+, CRS125-24G-1S, UAP, UAP AC Pro, UAP AC Pro Mesh, Apple TV 4, Apple TV 4K, iPad Air 1st gen, iPad Air 4th gen, iPhone XR, VodaTV Gen 2. If it doesn't move then it's data cabled.

nztim
2269 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #2671751 11-Mar-2021 16:24
What is wrong with the Nokia ONT provided by your HyperFiber connection?

gazzaspins

4 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2671752 11-Mar-2021 16:25
Spyware:

 

So you just said it's not GPON but rather XGS-PON and now you want to use a GPON SFP module. How would that work??

 

 

 

 

Thanks for your condescending response.

 

I didn't mention XGS-PON anywhere, though from your comment clearly you understand what technology I'm referring too and could infer my ultimate objective.

I came for insight and shared what I had observed, I do apologize for not having or knowing the exact terminology.

 

 

 

nztim:

 

What is wrong with the Nokia ONT provided by your HyperFiber connection?

 



It doesn't fit in my network cabinet nicely and is "just another thing" I need to have plugged in.

I did try and use it as a router for a bit but every night it would wipe my port forwards and address reservations, you also can't specify the IP subnet at all so i asked them to change it and went back to my vyos box.




michaelmurfy
/dev/ttys0
10966 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2671807 11-Mar-2021 17:06
Been discussed on here and the answer is simply no.

 

I've attempted to go down this route myself and even with me having contacts within Chorus the answer was no.

 

You're stuck with the Nokia ONT I'm afraid...




Jase2985
11535 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2671811 11-Mar-2021 17:15
I believe they were looking into it but that's probably what they are still doing . Eventually it might happen

sbiddle
30853 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
Trusted
Biddle Corp
Lifetime subscriber

  #2671866 11-Mar-2021 19:05
There is no ability to use 3rd party PON SFP modules with UFB. These have to be supplied by Chorus.

 

There is no way to have a Hyperfibre connection delivered to a XGS-PON SFP module - but this is possible with higher end GPON bitstream plans.

 

 

gazzaspins

4 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2671872 11-Mar-2021 19:21
sbiddle:

 

There is no ability to use 3rd party PON SFP modules with UFB. These have to be supplied by Chorus.

 

There is no way to have a Hyperfibre connection delivered to a XGS-PON SFP module - but this is possible with higher end GPON bitstream plans.

 

 

 

 


Understood. I think in the back of my mind bitstream plans and hyperfiber were the same thing.

baffles me when I read "no, you can't do that with an SFP module" when the fiber is literally supplied via a SFP module to the nokia unit. is it a, "no it can't be done because the communication to your ONT is all Nokia proprietary" or "no because we don't wanna share the config info with the peasants"

Click to see full size



dfnt
1388 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2671882 11-Mar-2021 19:49
Or maybe they don't want to deal with faults that arise from people using their own equipment?

nztim
2269 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #2672021 11-Mar-2021 21:58
gazzaspins:

 

Understood. I think in the back of my mind bitstream plans and hyperfiber were the same thing.

baffles me when I read "no, you can't do that with an SFP module" when the fiber is literally supplied via a SFP module to the nokia unit. is it a, "no it can't be done because the communication to your ONT is all Nokia proprietary" or "no because we don't wanna share the config info with the peasants"

Click to see full size

 

 

did you pull that out of your ONT ?

Wellingtondave
113 posts

Master Geek


  #2672045 11-Mar-2021 23:16
The strange thing is that Chorus haven't struck the right formula for this yet. That is to say charging or able [legally] to charge the right amount for equipment or support of, for this service. Would a one off fee of $200 or $500 for the equipment to be provisioned be unreasonable?  

 

Do like the rest of us plebs do and plug back in the 'ISP' supplied router for support of a broken connection then reconnect actual equipment. 

 

 

 

 

hio77
'That VDSL Cat'
12970 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Voyager
Subscriber

  #2674216 14-Mar-2021 12:59
@BMarquis is the expert here..


At purely a technical level though, it would honestly depend on what chrous are physically delivering over that GPON service.

 

 

 

Given this is being done with other services, most recently hyped up in canada.. It's no surprise it's being tried here. I'd recommend taking caution with going outside of what chorus have deployed.

 

You also likely will break the tests RSP's run before logging faults, which could result in false positives etc.




#include <std_disclaimer>

 

Any comments made are personal opinion and do not reflect directly on the position my current or past employers may have.

 

 

gazzaspins

4 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2674220 14-Mar-2021 13:36
nztim:

did you pull that out of your ONT ?



At risk of being set on fire by the community. Yes.

hio77
'That VDSL Cat'
12970 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Voyager
Subscriber

  #2674225 14-Mar-2021 14:00
gazzaspins:
nztim:

 

did you pull that out of your ONT ?

 



At risk of being set on fire by the community. Yes.

 

 

 

Likely get more if you had removed the fibre itself, since then you're risking it getting dirty etc.

 

It's always fun to yank a SFP, see how quickly a fire starts ;)




#include <std_disclaimer>

 

Any comments made are personal opinion and do not reflect directly on the position my current or past employers may have.

 

 

BMarquis
327 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Chorus
Lifetime subscriber

  #2674750 15-Mar-2021 10:17
Lots to unpick here! Thanks for the tag @Hio77.

 


So, @gazzaspins the elephant in the room... Please don't pull the ONTs apart.  The Hyperfibre ONTs are expensive and I cant guarantee what the outcome will be in the future when/if you have a fault and we find the ONT has been opened. It is quite possible you will be charged for the ONT if it has been damaged.

 


Now, onto SFPs...

 

Most importantly - What you have pulled out there is a transceiver - that means it is just the optical driver.  The transceiver, in itself, is not an ONT. it contains no software. you could plug that into an SFP+ slot on a router and nothing will happen, it will not work.
Transceivers are, relatively to ONTs and SFP ONTs, cheaper. That's expected, they do less.

 

We have a bitstream service (BS3A SFP) which does have a full ONT SFP as part of that product.

 

SFP ONTs are more expensive than a standard ONT. Personally, for standard GPON, I've seen them push the limits of SFP+ power capability. Heat dissipation can be an issue. I'd hate to think what that looks like for XGSPON

 

XGSPON SFP modules are being investigated. The technology is relatively new, pretty expensive and we're keeping an eye on it with our vendors. See above comments about SFP+, heat dissipation, etc which is all even harder with XGSPON.

 

 

 

Cheers,
Brent

 

 

BMarquis
327 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Chorus
Lifetime subscriber

  #2674752 15-Mar-2021 10:23
gazzaspins:

 

"no it can't be done because the communication to your ONT is all Nokia proprietary" or "no because we don't wanna share the config info with the peasants"

 

 

As you can tell, actually, neither of those.

 

There is an element of the former, not necessarily proprietary, but we have to have a network that is supported by our vendors.
Note that the GPON standard is, inherently, not totally open. There are some pushes in the industry for GPON interworking, but that hasn't flown despite being worked on for many, many, many years.

 

I can't talk commercials here, but we have SLA's to meet, we have to have a network which is supported, can be managed by our technicians, our provisioning, management, alarm systems, etc, etc.

 

 

