gazzaspins:

Howdy>

I recently upgraded to 2000/2000 internet with MyRepublic [insert BS justification here]



I got to reading after they installed the Nokia ONT and it sounds like you can replace your ONT with a regular SFP module as its not using the same underlying fiber technology as regular 950/450 plans, If you inspect the Nokia modem there's actually a SFP Cage inside with an SFP+ module in it connected to the fiber input.

I got in contact with my ISP asking if i purchased a gpon if i could use it and they got back to me with this response from chorus:



"It would not commission in the network due to the mismatch in config to what is provisioned and the network is expecting verse what the customer has done themselves. Ideally in these scenarios we would ask the customer to leave “chorus network untouched” as the ONT remains property of Chorus and then if it goes missing it is a lost asset." - Chorus

has anyone had any experience or success in doing this that aren't on a business plan?