Hi Amazing Community,



I have two Vodafone HG659 routers, one of which I am trying to setup as an access point. I have spent a couple hours trying to do this with no success.



Background info:

- Parent Router

Model - Vodafone HG659

I.P. - 192.168.1.1



- Second Router

Model - Vodafone HG659

I.P. - 192.168.1.1



I have followed the steps in this video https://youtu.be/v_wz0zQngnA.



The parent router has an ethernet cable running from the modem to the WAN port and another ethernet cable from a LAN port to another LAN port in the second router (has been factory reset)



I have an ethernet cable coming from a LAN port in the second router to the docking station for my windows laptop.



After using IP 192.168.1.1 to connect to the browser interface for the second router I have disabled the DHCP server. Then changed the IP for the second router to 192.168.1.254.



Once the IP for the second router has been changed the URL displays the new IP, 192.168.1.254, and the router browser portal asks me to restart the router.



If I restart the router, I can no longer use the newly created IP to login to the router via the browser. The 'Default Gateway' does not show the new IP in the 'Ethernet Internet Ethernet' section after running the command ipconfig.



I have tried numerous times to factory reset the second router and start the same process again as the YouTube video suggests. LAN to LAN connection -> disable DHCP server -> rename IP address.



I have been trying to find a model specific solution to this frustrating problem. There has been threads, websites mentioning other elements such as changing channel settings, subnets and so on.



The comments in the YouTube video show alot of people being able to follow the instructions successfully. I am wondering if there is a model specific barrier to configuring the second HG659 router as an access point.



Thank you for taking the time to read my long post and help this network novice. I hope I have provided enough information so someone can provide a solution and make my day!!!



Thank you !

Emilio