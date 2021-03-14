Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Emimig

10 posts

Wannabe Geek


#283819 14-Mar-2021 06:05
Send private message

Hi Amazing Community,

I have two Vodafone HG659 routers, one of which I am trying to setup as an access point. I have spent a couple hours trying to do this with no success.

Background info:
- Parent Router
Model - Vodafone HG659
I.P. - 192.168.1.1

- Second Router
Model - Vodafone HG659
I.P. - 192.168.1.1

I have followed the steps in this video https://youtu.be/v_wz0zQngnA.

The parent router has an ethernet cable running from the modem to the WAN port and another ethernet cable from a LAN port to another LAN port in the second router (has been factory reset)

I have an ethernet cable coming from a LAN port in the second router to the docking station for my windows laptop.

After using IP 192.168.1.1 to connect to the browser interface for the second router I have disabled the DHCP server. Then changed the IP for the second router to 192.168.1.254.

Once the IP for the second router has been changed the URL displays the new IP, 192.168.1.254, and the router browser portal asks me to restart the router.

If I restart the router, I can no longer use the newly created IP to login to the router via the browser. The 'Default Gateway' does not show the new IP in the 'Ethernet Internet Ethernet' section after running the command ipconfig.

I have tried numerous times to factory reset the second router and start the same process again as the YouTube video suggests. LAN to LAN connection -> disable DHCP server -> rename IP address.

I have been trying to find a model specific solution to this frustrating problem. There has been threads, websites mentioning other elements such as changing channel settings, subnets and so on.

The comments in the YouTube video show alot of people being able to follow the instructions successfully. I am wondering if there is a model specific barrier to configuring the second HG659 router as an access point.

Thank you for taking the time to read my long post and help this network novice. I hope I have provided enough information so someone can provide a solution and make my day!!!

Thank you !
Emilio

 1 | 2
K8Toledo
637 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2674088 14-Mar-2021 08:49
Send private message

The YouTube video shows a router connected in Bridge Mode (or to an ONT) that's why he plugged the first cable into a WAN/Internet port.   You don't want to do that ( unless you're on Fibre).

 

 

 

To configure the second 659 as an access point all that's required is to disable DHCP on the second router (the one you want to use as an AP) and set a static IP outside the DHCP range of the first router. 

 

So if the main router DHCP range is 192.168.1.64 -192.168.1.254, the AP could use 192.168.1.2





Emimig

10 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2674133 14-Mar-2021 09:10
Send private message

Hey K8Toldeo,

 

The network at home is fibre.

 

How do you find the range of IPs for the parent router?

 

I have disabled the DHCP and changed the IP for the second/AP router.

 

In my numerous attempts I have assigned the second/AP router all kinds of IPs e.g. 192.168.1.254/89/220

froob
632 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2674134 14-Mar-2021 09:14
Send private message

Sounds like you are taking the right approach, and this is definitely possible - I set a Vodafone HG659 as an AP for my in-laws a while back, and don't remember any particular difficulty.

I've only watched the first half of the video, but one thing the presenter does which I wouldn't recommend is that he plugs the two routers together before working on them. That gives the potential for both to be on the same network with the same IP, which could obviously cause issues.

You may already have done this, but I'd recommend unplugging the HG659 from everything other than power, setting your computer's ethernet port to a manual IP address in the same range, then connecting the computer to the HG659 with an ethernet cable to work on it.



Emimig

10 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2674135 14-Mar-2021 09:14
Send private message

I think I have answered my own question. Would this be the DHCP range? (image is taken from the browser portal of the parent router)

 

If this is indeed the range (which Im pretty sure it is), should I adjust this range so that the IP of the second/AP router does not sit within this?

 

 

 

 

K8Toledo
637 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2674136 14-Mar-2021 09:28
Send private message

Emimig:

 

I think I have answered my own question. Would this be the DHCP range? (image is taken from the browser portal of the parent router)

 

If this is indeed the range (which Im pretty sure it is), should I adjust this range so that the IP of the second/AP router does not sit within this?

 

 

 

 

Yes and yes.





Emimig

10 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2674138 14-Mar-2021 09:38
Send private message

Lets hope this works 

 

 

 

Main Router

 

 

 

 

Second Router

 

jonathan18
6050 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2674144 14-Mar-2021 09:47
Send private message

I tried setting up a Spark HG659B for the same purpose the other week, and ran into a weird issue in that I couldn’t set the IP address beyond that the DHCP range of the router (which was set to the standard as per your image). I couldn’t also work out how to reserve an IP address on the router (a nasty Netcom thing), and the end result was it just wasn’t stable as an AP. Perhaps what I should have tried was reducing the DHCP range and seeing if then I could set the Huawei’s IP address in that no longer used range?

 

Edit - looks like the OP is trying exactly that! Did it work?



Emimig

10 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2674146 14-Mar-2021 09:51
Send private message

jonathan18:

 

I tried setting up a Spark HG659B for the same purpose the other week, and ran into a weird issue in that I couldn’t set the IP address beyond that the DHCP range of the router (which was set to the standard as per your image). I couldn’t also work out how to reserve an IP address on the router (a nasty Netcom thing), and the end result was it just wasn’t stable as an AP. Perhaps what I should have tried was reducing the DHCP range and seeing if then I could set the Huawei’s IP address in that no longer used range?

 

Edit - looks like the OP is trying exactly that! Did it work?

 

 

 

 

Hey, i've just tried reducing the DHCP range of the parent router as per my image above ...1 - 253. 

 

The second/AP router IP (or at least intended) is sitting at ...254.

 

Went to plug in the ethernet cable coming from the parent to the second router and still no luck.. 😭 

jonathan18
6050 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2674166 14-Mar-2021 10:00
Send private message

Annoying! 

 

I read somewhere a recommendation to disable UPNP on the second router (the one being used as the AP); could be worth trying that?

Emimig

10 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2674169 14-Mar-2021 10:16
Send private message

jonathan18:

 

Annoying! 

 

I read somewhere a recommendation to disable UPNP on the second router (the one being used as the AP); could be worth trying that?

 

 

 

 

Hey Jonathan, i've disabled the UPNP, reset the AP router and still...nothing.

 

I dont know what I'm doing wrong before. Ive set up a router as an AP back when I was in college so even though I dont practice this stuff I never thought I was going to run into this much trouble. If only Vodafone supported this over the phone.

 

Any other ideas, Im willing to try them all and determined to defeat this stubborn Huawei... 

Spyware
2973 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2674177 14-Mar-2021 10:32
Send private message

Maybe you should think of what happens if you disable a DHCP server yet your computer is set to use it.




Spark Max Fibre using Mikrotik CCR1009-8G-1S-1S+, CRS125-24G-1S, UAP, UAP AC Pro, UAP AC Pro Mesh, Apple TV 4, Apple TV 4K, iPad Air 1st gen, iPad Air 4th gen, iPhone XR, VodaTV Gen 2. If it doesn't move then it's data cabled.

Emimig

10 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2674179 14-Mar-2021 10:39
Send private message

Spyware:

 

Maybe you should think of what happens if you disable a DHCP server yet your computer is set to use it.

 

 

Hi so after watching numerous youtube videos and reading all sorts everyone has said to disable the DHCP of the second router.

 

The parent router still has DHCP enabled.

 

I have plugged the ethernet cord directly into the laptop docking station and internet is being provided. So its not a wiring issue.

 

Are you suggesting I have the second routers DHCP server enabled? I can't think of what else you mean from your comment

Spyware
2973 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2674180 14-Mar-2021 10:43
Send private message

I mean, once you disabled the DHCP server on 2nd router and reboot its logical that your laptop can't connect as it loses its lease. You would put a static address on laptop and test connectivity to 2nd router on its new address.

 

Note: It's a cable not a cord.




Spark Max Fibre using Mikrotik CCR1009-8G-1S-1S+, CRS125-24G-1S, UAP, UAP AC Pro, UAP AC Pro Mesh, Apple TV 4, Apple TV 4K, iPad Air 1st gen, iPad Air 4th gen, iPhone XR, VodaTV Gen 2. If it doesn't move then it's data cabled.

Emimig

10 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2674181 14-Mar-2021 10:49
Send private message

Spyware:

 

I mean, once you disabled the DHCP server on 2nd router and reboot its logical that your laptop can't connect as it loses its lease. You would put a static address on laptop and test connectivity to it on its new address.

 

 

Ok got you, I have managed to bring up the routers browser portal after rebooting, so that bit is all good. Now I cant get the internet running through the ethernet from the parent router into this second router. 

 

Parent IP - 192.168.1.1

 

Parent DHCP range - 192.168.1.2 - 192.168.1.253

 

AP Router IP - 192.168.1.254

 

AP Router DHCP - disabled 

Spyware
2973 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2674182 14-Mar-2021 10:53
Send private message

Post the IP addressing settings on your laptop, address, mask, gateway, DNS.




Spark Max Fibre using Mikrotik CCR1009-8G-1S-1S+, CRS125-24G-1S, UAP, UAP AC Pro, UAP AC Pro Mesh, Apple TV 4, Apple TV 4K, iPad Air 1st gen, iPad Air 4th gen, iPhone XR, VodaTV Gen 2. If it doesn't move then it's data cabled.

 1 | 2
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





