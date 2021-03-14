jonathan18

Hey there

We have a couple of Grandstream GWN7610s that currently provide WiFi throughout the house; TBH I've never fallen in love with them, having had reliability and set-up problems from the beginning. And these days we're getting little benefit (on wireless) from the 900/400 plan we're currently on (the free 2D upgrade). I'm over trying to tweak them to sort this out, so am looking for recommendations to replace both.

Requirements are for them to:

be reliable

be ceiling mounted (we have the cables in place already)

be POE-powered

have decent power and coverage

be ideally fairly modern so won't be looking to replace them in the medium-term

be a reasonable price

have not too complex a setup and maintenance process

Assume the most obvious brand would be Unifi; what models (or other brands/models) would people recommend?

Happy to look at s/h if anyone has something suitable.

Thanks for any suggestions/guidance.

Edit: Have ended up going with bargain-priced s/h Aruba IAP-315s as recommended by some posters below; the focus of this thread morphs into a discussion on this particular model given a number of GZ members have also purchased units from the same source.