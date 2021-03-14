Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Netgear Nighthawk AX8 settings for Spark/ recommendations for alternative when we can afford it
sewsable

Master Geek


#283824 14-Mar-2021 11:37
Ok, we've got the above router and it has good points (coverage being one of them), but our iPads and Xboxes all have issues with losing access every so often even though the wi-fi signal is still showing as strong.  Spent some time with their support yesterday after pointing out that if it's under warranty then they are obliged to support it and no I'm not paying $139 US to get their support.   I noticed last night while playing Borderlands that the connected/unconnected message came up on screen a few times and at least one of the iPads was having issues yesterday so I'm wondering if anyone here has this on the Spark network and has it working well and if so what the settings are?

 

They reckon it's not a hardware problem, but either settings or software (which they provide).  Much as I'd love to go out and get another router, we're broke at the moment due to vet bills so can't afford to, plus we shouldn't have to when it's still under warranty!  Their support is way overpriced and I'll never purchase a Netgear product again; it's been added to D-link for my do not purchase list.

 

Any recommendations for when the budget is friendly again?  We have up to 20 devices at the moment, though at any one time probably 10 of those are active and that includes the security camera and doorbell; two of us stream on Xbox as well so a stable connection is vital.

Spyware
Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2674199 14-Mar-2021 11:53
Change the 5 GHz channel width to 40 MHz and 2.4 GHz to 20 MHz. Single AP solution may not be suitable for your home, consider running cable to locate additional access points.

 

Note: Spark's infrastructure has nothing to do with your problems.




Note: Spark's infrastructure has nothing to do with your problems.

michaelmurfy
Uber Geek

  #2674303 14-Mar-2021 15:58
Budget friendly and best for you? Contact Spark and ask for one of their Smart Modems along with a Smart Mesh extender. Should come in at a grand cost of $0.00 + an additional 12mo contract if you ask the right people.




Michael Murphy
Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by making a donation.

sewsable

Master Geek


  #2676160 17-Mar-2021 16:01
Looks like we're borrowing an Arkadian (sp?) from my husband's work to see if that works better or if it fixes a possible problem with our ONT saying we're still running a D-Link router (that went back less than a month after purchase 2 years ago after major problems with it being obviously faulty from the get go).  Hopefully the Arkadian gets the ONT and router info correct and then it might update with the Netgear; fingers crossed that it'll fix it.  In the meantime I'm going to set up a fixed IP for our Xbox Series X as it keeps losing its IP when something new gets switched on.  If the Arkadian works well then we might talk to Spark; but considering we're paying off the Xbox we're on a 2 year contract already.

