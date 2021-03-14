Ok, we've got the above router and it has good points (coverage being one of them), but our iPads and Xboxes all have issues with losing access every so often even though the wi-fi signal is still showing as strong. Spent some time with their support yesterday after pointing out that if it's under warranty then they are obliged to support it and no I'm not paying $139 US to get their support. I noticed last night while playing Borderlands that the connected/unconnected message came up on screen a few times and at least one of the iPads was having issues yesterday so I'm wondering if anyone here has this on the Spark network and has it working well and if so what the settings are?

They reckon it's not a hardware problem, but either settings or software (which they provide). Much as I'd love to go out and get another router, we're broke at the moment due to vet bills so can't afford to, plus we shouldn't have to when it's still under warranty! Their support is way overpriced and I'll never purchase a Netgear product again; it's been added to D-link for my do not purchase list.

Any recommendations for when the budget is friendly again? We have up to 20 devices at the moment, though at any one time probably 10 of those are active and that includes the security camera and doorbell; two of us stream on Xbox as well so a stable connection is vital.