Router security comment by Bruce Schneier (CRYPTO-GRAM, March 15, 2021)
ANglEAUT

1682 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

#283847 15-Mar-2021 21:52
Gotta love my Fritz!Box. 🤓

 

[2021.02.19] This report is six months old, and I don’t know anything about the organization that produced it, but it has some alarming data about router security.

 

    Conclusion: Our analysis showed that Linux is the most used OS running on more than 90% of the devices. However, many routers are powered by very old versions of Linux. Most devices are still powered with a 2.6 Linux kernel, which is no longer maintained for many years. This leads to a high number of critical and high severity CVEs affecting these devices.

 

    ...

 

However, we can tell for sure that the vendors prioritize security differently. AVM does better job than the other vendors regarding most aspects. ASUS and Netgear do a better job in some aspects than D-Link, Linksys, TP-Link and Zyxel.

 

... To sum it up, our analysis shows that there is no router without flaws and there is no vendor who does a perfect job regarding all security aspects. Much more effort is needed to make home routers as secure as current desktop of server systems.

 

One comment on the report:

 

    One-third ship with Linux kernel version 2.6.36 was released in October 2010. You can walk into a store today and buy a brand new router powered by software that’s almost 10 years out of date! This outdated version of the Linux kernel has 233 known security vulnerabilities registered in the Common Vulnerability and Exposures (CVE) database. The average router contains 26 critically-rated security vulnerabilities, according to the study.

 

...

 

 




Dynamic
3374 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2675213 16-Mar-2021 06:56
Wow.

 

I'm guessing that NAT protects these vulnerable boxes against threats from the internet in the majority of cases, but the above certainly suggests to me an under-investment from many 'reputable' vendors.




1101
3037 posts

Uber Geek


  #2675378 16-Mar-2021 11:23
Ive often wondered how many/few of HOME routers are 'in house' designs & how many were designed by 3rd party companies on behalf of the Brand .
Or standardised design/firmware base for that chipset with a few gui tweeks to make it seem different .

If 3rd party design with a Brand name label slapped on it, that would explain lack of firmware patches/updates .


Lias
4863 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2675463 16-Mar-2021 13:48
For shits and giggle I installed the FACT tool and ran it over the Vodafone HG659 firmware currently listed as the latest on the Vodafone NZ page. 

 

Someone at Vodafone might want to get a new one from Huawei sooner rather than later..

 

 

 




