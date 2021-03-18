THE SWITCH

 

I have a spare Unifi ToughSwitch PoE, in perfect used condition in original packaging.
5 gigabit ports.
24V (only) passive PoE to Ubiquiti Unifi standards.
This product has been discontinued, but it works well - I have upgraded to a larger (8 port) one.

 

See: Ubiquiti ToughSwitch PoE Unboxing and Setup : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_8-KWO4Dnu0

 

New price was $150 plus.  Offers near half price?

 

THE WAPs

 

I also have a box of 3 new-old-stock UniFi AP LR (long range) WAPs - mint unused in original packaging.
Complete with 3x 24V PoE adapters and mounts.

Wireless 802.11n only - NOT wireless ac.

 

New cost $150 each.  Offers near half price?

 

I'm in Wellington.