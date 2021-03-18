THE SWITCH
I have a spare Unifi ToughSwitch PoE, in perfect used condition in original packaging.
5 gigabit ports.
24V (only) passive PoE to Ubiquiti Unifi standards.
This product has been discontinued, but it works well - I have upgraded to a larger (8 port) one.
See: Ubiquiti ToughSwitch PoE Unboxing and Setup : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_8-KWO4Dnu0
New price was $150 plus. Offers near half price?
THE WAPs
I also have a box of 3 new-old-stock UniFi AP LR (long range) WAPs - mint unused in original packaging.
Complete with 3x 24V PoE adapters and mounts.
Wireless 802.11n only - NOT wireless ac.
New cost $150 each. Offers near half price?
I'm in Wellington.