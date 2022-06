tchart: OzoneNZ: Also curious why you're using mesh hardware instead of normal Wireless Access Points with wired connections if you have Ethernet jacks around your house Thanks @OzoneNZ My mesh routers (Huawei Q2 Pro) have 1 WAN + 2 LAN so I only have ethernet backhaul to each mesh router at the moment which provide wireless and 2 ethernet connections per jack. For VDSL I have Copper -> Fritzbox -> Mesh Router (master) -> ethernet backhaul -> other Mesh Routers For Fibre I was planning on going ONT -> Mesh Router (master) -> ethernet backhaul -> other Mesh Routers (with this it just seems a waste to have a router in the cabinet) So I was curious to see if I could do this; ONT -> ethernet backhaul -> all Mesh Routers (as AP's) Reading some other threads it looks like I could just chuck a switch in the cabinet to achieve this.

My parent's house used to do something similar to this - ADSL line came into the garage cabinet, which was then carried via CAT5 to the office where the ADSL modem was, then another Ethernet cable to back-feed the LAN from the office modem to the garage cabinet, then into a switch to distribute to the rest of the house.

You could connect up an ONT port directly to one of your Ethernet ports in the house, but you'd need another Ethernet port right next to it to feed the LAN side of your network back to your cabinet and out to the other ports.

Seems like a strange setup to be honest, wouldn't really recommend it

Do you have the option of just disabling routing on your Huawei Q2s and using them as pure Wireless Access Points instead?

Then you can leave the FritzBox to manage routing in your cabinet and all your Ethernet ports around the house will be LAN-side, instead of needing one of them to be WAN and wasting another port to back-feed your LAN to the cabinet

What you absolutely can't do is just connect up 2+ mesh routers to the ONT, it's purely a media converter from GPON to Ethernet and requires a router of some sort behind it. This is the same reason a switch directly coming off the ONT won't work, still no router present in that setup.