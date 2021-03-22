Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Mikrotik 4011 - OpenVPN - Port Forward\NAT rule
Shindig

#283949 22-Mar-2021 10:11
I have provisioned a OpenVPN virtual appliance on 192.168.10.15

 

TCP port 443 and UDP port 943 are being used to for connections. 

 

I have a Mikrotik 4011 router and having some issues with port forwarding from internet, via router to the OpenVPN server.

 

 

 

Could anyone point me in the right direction in terms of firewall and NAT rules I would need to set.

 

ISP is BigPipe - I have PPPOE-Out interface

 

ether1 is the connection from ONT to router

 

ether5 connects the intel NUC which hosts the OpenVPN appliance

 

 

 

cheers 




OzoneNZ
  #2678256 22-Mar-2021 10:40
Should be a pretty simple rule to setup under IP -> Firewall -> NAT

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

You'll need 2 rules, one for TCP 443 and the other for UDP 943

 

 

 

Just switch out the values I've put in for the relevant ones on your router

 

- Protocol

 

- Src. Port

 

- In. Interface - should be your WAN interface

 

- To Address - internal IP address of your NUC

 

- To Port - internal ports of the OpenVPN service on the NUC

 

 

Shindig

  #2678355 22-Mar-2021 12:18
I will give this a go this arvo! Thank you




OzoneNZ
  #2678408 22-Mar-2021 12:51
Small correction sorry, you should be using Dst. Port on that first tab rather than Src. Port



Shindig

  #2679226 23-Mar-2021 12:38
Looking good i reckon @OzoneNZ

 

Thanks for replying!




