I have provisioned a OpenVPN virtual appliance on 192.168.10.15

TCP port 443 and UDP port 943 are being used to for connections.

I have a Mikrotik 4011 router and having some issues with port forwarding from internet, via router to the OpenVPN server.

Could anyone point me in the right direction in terms of firewall and NAT rules I would need to set.

ISP is BigPipe - I have PPPOE-Out interface

ether1 is the connection from ONT to router

ether5 connects the intel NUC which hosts the OpenVPN appliance

cheers