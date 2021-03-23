Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Networking Basics Course
sen8or

#283980 23-Mar-2021 15:00
Hi Folks

 

Is there a networking for dummies / basics course that covers some of the fundamentals of networking without being too tied down in specifics?

 

We employ security technicians (alarms, cctv etc) and it is becoming increasingly a requirement of implementation to network devices to clients routers / switches etc, our experienced guys are very good at this but training up new staff is proving problematic as some are electricians who have come across and there is a stark difference between the skillset required. Looking for something that gives a solid foundation on which to build.

 

Most of our installs are commercial, so a portion of client base has their own IT departments with administered networks so the level of knowledge can sometimes be specific to the product we are installing (i.e just get it on the network and their IT will do the rest), but othertimes it is much more dependant on us. Not shooting for the moon wanting to produce full blown network engineers

 

Sen

xpd

Trash bandit
  #2679319 23-Mar-2021 15:13
Its changed a bit since I did it, but Network+ maybe ? https://www.comptia.org/certifications/network

 

Or Networking for Dummies as a cheap option ? :) https://www.amazon.com/Networking-Dummies-Computer-Tech/dp/111925776X

 

 




Lias
  #2679337 23-Mar-2021 15:36
https://www.comptia.org/certifications/network

 

Pretty entry level and vendor agnostic.




sen8or

  #2679683 24-Mar-2021 11:33
Thanks for the links. So looking at the options, we would have to purchase the "e learning" bundle for each tech (US $999 ea) or would the basic bundle ($599) likely suffice?

 

 



gehenna
  #2679684 24-Mar-2021 11:36
Plenty of learning material on YouTube that you can get started with before spending $1000 on something.  Beyond that you could get a Pluralsight subscription month-to-month and take some of the courses on there.

sen8or

  #2679751 24-Mar-2021 12:11
Agree about youtube, but our staff are looking for something more than "I watched it on youtube" to gain training (and not to discount youtube, I wouldn't have passed my auditing paper without youtube tutorials). The main problem stems from they don't know what they don't know. Situations crop up regularly and whilst we have good inhouse knowledge, nothing beats a solid base (in my opinion).

gehenna
  #2679814 24-Mar-2021 13:03
Check out Pluralsight / CBT Nuggets / similar then.  

yitz
  #2679815 24-Mar-2021 13:04
The government is currently fully funding course fees for some certificate/diploma level IT courses at polytechnics. Not sure if you can just go do a single networking course, but most certificate/diplomas are 6 months - 1 year full time.



chevrolux
  #2679817 24-Mar-2021 13:17
As much as I hate to admit, I reckon that first half of CCNA is the best thing for base knowledge. You can skip over the cisco specific rubbish, and just focus on the fundamentals.

 

Plenty of places you can get that course work from.

networkn
  #2679827 24-Mar-2021 13:51
Have a look at Network Essentials Courses on Udemy. They are cheap as chips and very good. You can mostly rely on the rating by other people who have taken them.

Handle9
  #2679848 24-Mar-2021 14:52
sen8or:

Agree about youtube, but our staff are looking for something more than "I watched it on youtube" to gain training (and not to discount youtube, I wouldn't have passed my auditing paper without youtube tutorials). The main problem stems from they don't know what they don't know. Situations crop up regularly and whilst we have good inhouse knowledge, nothing beats a solid base (in my opinion).



For your team I'd be looking at face to face if possible. My background is building automation and our guys never seemed to "get it" with e-learning and generally hated it - as a group they liked to talk and do rather than read and listen.

networkn
  #2679855 24-Mar-2021 15:03
Handle9:
sen8or:

 

Agree about youtube, but our staff are looking for something more than "I watched it on youtube" to gain training (and not to discount youtube, I wouldn't have passed my auditing paper without youtube tutorials). The main problem stems from they don't know what they don't know. Situations crop up regularly and whilst we have good inhouse knowledge, nothing beats a solid base (in my opinion).

 



For your team I'd be looking at face to face if possible. My background is building automation and our guys never seemed to "get it" with e-learning and generally hated it - as a group they liked to talk and do rather than read and listen.

 

I'd agree, however, one option would be to have them all do the same course more or less at the same time, and then potentially arrange 1-2 hours twice a week for discussions around it.

 

Depends how challenging or expensive face to face would be.

1101
  #2679859 24-Mar-2021 15:26
cant learn without actually doing.

Perhaps get the basic gear you expect them to be able to manage/work with , show them how its done & let them try themselves in your workshop , without the presssure of stuffing up onsite.

Lias
  #2680302 25-Mar-2021 12:00
chevrolux:

 

As much as I hate to admit, I reckon that first half of CCNA is the best thing for base knowledge. You can skip over the cisco specific rubbish, and just focus on the fundamentals.

Plenty of places you can get that course work from.

 

Plenty of places you can get that course work from.

 

 

I somewhat agree, but I'd caveat that a bit with "CCNA training from a Cisco Networking Academy".. When I did my CCNA there was plenty of 3rd party stuff focused on the exams, but I found the actual official Cisco stuff provided a better understanding of core fundamentals than anything else I looked at. That being said, it's quite likely overkill for OP's needs, as I'm not sure his staff need to understand things down to that level.




I'm a geek, a gamer, a dad and an IT Professional. I have a full rack home lab, size 15 feet, an epic beard and Asperger's. I'm a bit of a Cypherpunk, who believes information wants to be free and the Net interprets censorship as damage and routes around it.

sen8or

  #2680316 25-Mar-2021 12:27
Ive sent a few of the links provided to our senior tech for his thoughts, thanks for the helpful suggestions.

