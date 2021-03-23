Hi Folks

Is there a networking for dummies / basics course that covers some of the fundamentals of networking without being too tied down in specifics?

We employ security technicians (alarms, cctv etc) and it is becoming increasingly a requirement of implementation to network devices to clients routers / switches etc, our experienced guys are very good at this but training up new staff is proving problematic as some are electricians who have come across and there is a stark difference between the skillset required. Looking for something that gives a solid foundation on which to build.

Most of our installs are commercial, so a portion of client base has their own IT departments with administered networks so the level of knowledge can sometimes be specific to the product we are installing (i.e just get it on the network and their IT will do the rest), but othertimes it is much more dependant on us. Not shooting for the moon wanting to produce full blown network engineers

Any input is much appreciated

Sen