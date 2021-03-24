Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
LAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth)Unifi UAP on pinex
deadlyllama

#283993 24-Mar-2021 17:18
We're moving into a house with pinex ceilings. What sort of fasteners should I use to attach my unifi AP?

cyril7
  #2679899 24-Mar-2021 17:24
Hi if you use all four screws and they are at the depth of the panel ie approx 10-15mm they should be fine.

If you are not too concerned about the future state of the pinex possibly add a small section of double sided foam tape as additional traction.

Cyril

Edit the panels may have a batten at regular intervals, purhaps try get at least 2 screws to go through that.

robertsona
  #2679903 24-Mar-2021 17:35
They do come with a bracket that sits above a ceiling panel, that you then screw into from below. Intended more for commercial suspended grid ceilings I guess, but if you do access to the space above the ceiling... 

sbiddle
  #2679907 24-Mar-2021 17:57
Correct answer as above is to use the bracket and mount this on top. Obviously this will require two people to do under such circumstances - it would normally just be used on regular office ceiling tiles.

 

 



cyril7
  #2679910 24-Mar-2021 18:06
Hi, the bracket assumes you have access to the rear of the panel, not always possible, but the correct answer if you do, if the supplied metal panel is missing then a bit of ply or mdf to replicate a similar outcome.

 

Cyril

Ge0rge
  #2680036 24-Mar-2021 21:45
sbiddle: Obviously this will require two people to do under such circumstances - it would normally just be used on regular office ceiling tiles.


 



If you use a bit of insulation tape on the nuts, you can do it by yourself. Just make sure you don't push up too hard on the screw as you're starting it, or you'll have to climb back up in the roof to reseat the screw, then climb back down and try again. Don't ask how I know this...

ashtonaut
  #2680116 25-Mar-2021 06:27
I have pinex ceiling tiles and installed my Unifi AP using the included metal mounting ring on the top side of the tile and the plastic ring on the underside of the tile, with small through bolts clamping the two rings together, and a small hole for the PoE cable through the middle of both rings. Worked perfectly.

itxtme
  #2680241 25-Mar-2021 11:15
I have pinex ceilings and given the weight of the devices I used gib screws in the plastic surface mounting.  I have had zero issues, and the ethernet cord would stop it falling and hitting anyone if for some reason it miraculously was able to de-thread.  Its been 3 years, and it has not moved...

