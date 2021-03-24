deadlyllama

They do come with a bracket that sits above a ceiling panel, that you then screw into from below. Intended more for commercial suspended grid ceilings I guess, but if you do access to the space above the ceiling...
Correct answer as above is to use the bracket and mount this on top. Obviously this will require two people to do under such circumstances - it would normally just be used on regular office ceiling tiles.
Hi, the bracket assumes you have access to the rear of the panel, not always possible, but the correct answer if you do, if the supplied metal panel is missing then a bit of ply or mdf to replicate a similar outcome.
I have pinex ceilings and given the weight of the devices I used gib screws in the plastic surface mounting. I have had zero issues, and the ethernet cord would stop it falling and hitting anyone if for some reason it miraculously was able to de-thread. Its been 3 years, and it has not moved...