I'm trying to connect wifi camera Amcrest camera to Skinny smart modem Arcadyan VRV9517 but can't connect it, even tried ethernet cable still can't connect. See image below that Amercrest camera should connect to 2.4ghz. So I set up 2.4ghz on the modem still can't connect to 2.4ghz wifi?I'm able to connect the same camera to my Netgear nighthawk x4s d7800 routerIs there something setting I need to change on the skinny modem?