Weatherman1207

3 posts

Wannabe Geek


#283996 24-Mar-2021 18:22
Send private message

Hi guys

I have just got into a new build and it has a patch panel. Unfortunately I cannot seem to upload a pic.

But basically chorus set up fibre and modem today and I don't know to use the panel.. the excluded the panel in the set up.

So currently it's ONT port 1 to WAN on modem.

I think I have 2 basic options

1) leave as is and plug LAN cables into each port and attach devices at corresponding ports in the house.

2) go ONT port 1 to Port on patch panel and plug modem into WAN at corresponding jack inside the house

Is this right ?

I dont really know anything else and this is just a guess

Jase2985
11559 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2679930 24-Mar-2021 18:39
you are new, so upload one to https://imgbb.com/ or similar

 

 

 

you are in the right track. i would use option 1, as option 2 really only will let you have wired devices where the router is, unless that location has 2 network cables from the patch panel. this would allow you to send a LAN connection back to the patch panel where you could put in a switch to distribute it around the place.

 

 

 

 

Weatherman1207

3 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2679933 24-Mar-2021 18:48
Ok mate thanks will attempt to upload a picture when I can .

Is there any diagrams or resources .. I can't seem to find any in layman's terms

cyril7
8735 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2679934 24-Mar-2021 18:50
Hi as Jason says get us a couple of essential photos and we can comment from there.

But how many data outlets are there in either the lounge or office space this will help us better advise.

Cyril



michaelmurfy
/dev/ttys0
10979 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2679935 24-Mar-2021 18:54
Not needed. You can literally upload images via copy / paste, dragging into the text editor or via https://www.geekzone.co.nz/gallery.asp




Jase2985
11559 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2679950 24-Mar-2021 19:34
i realise that but isnt there a restriction on new users to have x number of posts before they can do that?

Weatherman1207

3 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2679990 24-Mar-2021 20:04
Hey guys
I'm not sure how to close this.

I have it some what working.

OnT to patch port 1 .. patch port 1 to Modem then wired connections from modem to what I need for now.

There are 7 other connected ports on the board ill do some digging as to how to connect them.. but for the most part I am ok for now.

Thanks all who replied

Jase2985
11559 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2680008 24-Mar-2021 20:55
if you remember do try and post up a photo or 2. we can see if you have the best setup you have or give you pointers on how to improve it



michaelmurfy
/dev/ttys0
10979 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2680048 24-Mar-2021 22:17
No...




freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
73989 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2680097 24-Mar-2021 23:04
No, there isn't. Any user can upload and image or just drag and drop into the reply here. Why complicate things?




