Weatherman1207

Hi guys



I have just got into a new build and it has a patch panel. Unfortunately I cannot seem to upload a pic.



But basically chorus set up fibre and modem today and I don't know to use the panel.. the excluded the panel in the set up.



So currently it's ONT port 1 to WAN on modem.



I think I have 2 basic options



1) leave as is and plug LAN cables into each port and attach devices at corresponding ports in the house.



2) go ONT port 1 to Port on patch panel and plug modem into WAN at corresponding jack inside the house



Is this right ?



I dont really know anything else and this is just a guess