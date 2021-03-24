Weatherman1207

Hi guys
I have just got into a new build and it has a patch panel. Unfortunately I cannot seem to upload a pic.
But basically chorus set up fibre and modem today and I don't know to use the panel.. the excluded the panel in the set up.
So currently it's ONT port 1 to WAN on modem.
I think I have 2 basic options
1) leave as is and plug LAN cables into each port and attach devices at corresponding ports in the house.
2) go ONT port 1 to Port on patch panel and plug modem into WAN at corresponding jack inside the house
Is this right ?
I dont really know anything else and this is just a guess