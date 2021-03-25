kiwifidget:

Hi,

Before I embark on the soul destroying task of contacting Vodafone support, I would like to check if there is anything I can do to fix my issue.

The main Deco X20 is fine, but the second one keeps disconnecting and reconnecting every 30 or seconds. This corresponds with its status light alternating from solid green to flashing red every 30 or so seconds.

This happens when the 2nd X20 is connected via ethernet or wifi.

I have turned the 2nd X20 off and on again a few times.

I have them setup as AP's with the VF UltraHub still doing its job but with wifi turned off.

I found only this one topic relating to the alternating status...

https://community.tp-link.com/us/home/forum/topic/212488

Firmwares are up to date, I dont run a firewall appliance, I dont have any management software, and there is no overlap of fixed IP addresses in the DHCP range.

Has anyone else come across this issue?

Any suggestions as to what I could try?