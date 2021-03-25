Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Are my Deco X20 Super wifis faulty?
kiwifidget

#284012 25-Mar-2021 14:00
Hi,

 

Before I embark on the soul destroying task of contacting Vodafone support, I would like to check if there is anything I can do to fix my issue.

 

The main Deco X20 is fine, but the second one keeps disconnecting and reconnecting every 30 or seconds. This corresponds with its status light alternating from solid green to flashing red every 30 or so seconds.

 

This happens when the 2nd X20 is connected via ethernet or wifi.

 

I have turned the 2nd X20 off and on again a few times.

 

I have them setup as AP's with the VF UltraHub still doing its job but with wifi turned off.

 

I found only this one topic relating to the alternating status...

 

https://community.tp-link.com/us/home/forum/topic/212488

 

Firmwares are up to date, I dont run a firewall appliance, I dont have any management software, and there is no overlap of fixed IP addresses in the DHCP range.

 

Has anyone else come across this issue?

 

Any suggestions as to what I could try?




kiwifidget

  #2680476 25-Mar-2021 15:18
I've just done a reset of X20#2 and reconnected it to X20#1 and the problem persists.




networkn
  #2680545 25-Mar-2021 15:43
kiwifidget:

 

I've just done a reset of X20#2 and reconnected it to X20#1 and the problem persists.

 

 

Sounds faulty to me. Take it back to the retailer for a replacement. 

 

 

kiwifidget

  #2680574 25-Mar-2021 16:55
Hmm, online with someone now, they havent even bothered to ask if I am running the Decos in router or AP mode.

 

This could go bad real fast.




kiwifidget

  #2680597 25-Mar-2021 17:38
In teh end we got there.

 

This is what ended up working...

 

Had to turn off and disconnect main Deco, and connect the dud deco directly to the Ultrahub.

 

Then reconnect the main Deco.

 

And then move the dud but now working Deco back to its original location.

 

So far its been up for 10 minutes without disconnecting.




