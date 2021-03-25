Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsLAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth)Weird speed issue on laptop - any ideas?
kiwifidget

"Cookie"
2639 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

#284020 25-Mar-2021 17:55
Send private message

Seems I am lurching from one crisis to another today.

 

I have an HP Probook 430 G3, running Windows 10.

 

It has a Gbe port and when I am cabled into my home network I get very poor performance.

 

 

 

 

Other cabled devices all reach 900Mbps.

 

I have unplugged a couple of these and put the laptop in its place, using same ethernet cable and I cannot get an improvement on the above.

 

I've not bothered to do a speedtest until today on this laptop since upgrading to Giga-fibre last month.

 

I thought it was a bit slow and I was right.

 

Here are the vitals from Windows..

 

 

Cat6 cables are in use.

 

I've rebooted also. For now I have run out of ideas.

 

Some help would be most appreciated, thank you.




Delete cookies?! Are you insane?!

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Life360 protects each family member with advanced driving, digital, and location safety features. Choose the plan that fits your family’s size and life stage.
kiwifidget

"Cookie"
2639 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2680617 25-Mar-2021 18:41
Send private message

So route from laptop to router is...

 

Laptop >> 5m cat6 cable >> TP-Link TL-SG108 >> 2m cat6 cable >> wall patch >> internal cat6 cabling >> patch panel >> 0.3m cat6 cable >> Edimax SG-1016 >> 1m cat6 cable >> VF Ultrahub

 

 

 

Have managed to get a boost by removing some hops... so now...

 

Laptop >> 5m cat6 cable >> wall patch >> internal cat6 cabling >> patch panel >> 0.3m cat6 cable >> Edimax SG-1016 >> 1m cat6 cable >> VF Ultrahub

 

 

 

 

Still not optimal but much better.




Delete cookies?! Are you insane?!

kiwifidget

"Cookie"
2639 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2680619 25-Mar-2021 18:47
Send private message

My network is the Ultrahub connected to the Edimax SG-1016. Then to a patch panel and then internal cabling to wall ports.

 

All devices are attached to Gb switches plugged into the other end of the internal cabling.

 

So the laptop appears to really not like going through 2 switches, whereas all the other devices are happy to.

 

So still weird.




Delete cookies?! Are you insane?!

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
73991 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2680663 25-Mar-2021 20:34
Send private message

Drivers for this network adapter are updated to the latest version?




Are you happy with Geekzone? Consider subscribing or making a donation.

 

 

 

freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure 

 

These links are referral codes: Sharesies | Mighty Ape | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops | GoodsyncGeekzone Blockchain Project



michaelmurfy
/dev/ttys0
10982 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2680668 25-Mar-2021 20:37
Send private message

Try the following:

 

If you're using Windows open up the Command Prompt or Powershell under Administrator mode and type the following:

 

netsh int tcp set global autotuninglevel=normal

 

Then reboot.




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz | https://keybase.io/michaelmurfy - Referral Links: Sharesies | Electric Kiwi
Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by making a donation.

kiwifidget

"Cookie"
2639 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2680728 25-Mar-2021 21:23
Send private message

@freitasm , yes, according to Windows they are.

 

 

HP Support Assistant also says all updates are installed.




Delete cookies?! Are you insane?!

kiwifidget

"Cookie"
2639 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2680742 25-Mar-2021 21:52
Send private message

@michaelmurfy , thank you, but would if I could.

 

Turns out that I cannot run cmd or powershell as admin. When I attempt to, absolutely nothing happens.

 

Cmd window does open in non-admin mode. Powershell not at all.

 

I hope I dont need to do a Windows re-install.




Delete cookies?! Are you insane?!

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
73991 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2680744 25-Mar-2021 21:55
Send private message

You can't run in admin mode because your account is not an admin and you don't know the password for another account?




Are you happy with Geekzone? Consider subscribing or making a donation.

 

 

 

freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure 

 

These links are referral codes: Sharesies | Mighty Ape | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops | GoodsyncGeekzone Blockchain Project



kiwifidget

"Cookie"
2639 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2680746 25-Mar-2021 22:04
Send private message

@freitasm , my account is the only one and it is a local administrator account.




Delete cookies?! Are you insane?!

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
73991 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2680797 25-Mar-2021 22:16
Send private message

So you should be able to run as Admin mode. Hit the Start button, type CMD and click Run as Administrator. Don't you have this option?

 




Are you happy with Geekzone? Consider subscribing or making a donation.

 

 

 

freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure 

 

These links are referral codes: Sharesies | Mighty Ape | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops | GoodsyncGeekzone Blockchain Project

kiwifidget

"Cookie"
2639 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2680799 25-Mar-2021 22:19
Send private message

Yep, that option is there, but when I click it, nothing happens.

 

Just created a desktop shortcut for cmd.exe and set it to run as admin, this seems to work so will try michaelmurfy's suggestion now.




Delete cookies?! Are you insane?!

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
73991 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2680800 25-Mar-2021 22:20
Send private message

Good stuff.




Are you happy with Geekzone? Consider subscribing or making a donation.

 

 

 

freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure 

 

These links are referral codes: Sharesies | Mighty Ape | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops | GoodsyncGeekzone Blockchain Project

kiwifidget

"Cookie"
2639 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2680803 25-Mar-2021 22:28
Send private message

The first run of the speedtest after rebooting was pitiful, but after a few retries I got this...

 

 

So more improvement which is nice.

 

Thanks @freitasm and @michaelmurfy for your help.

 

It's been a big day of fixing stuff, time to go to sleep before I find something else that isnt working :)

 

 




Delete cookies?! Are you insane?!

michaelmurfy
/dev/ttys0
10982 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2680807 25-Mar-2021 22:53
Send private message

Excellent :) was a driver / Windows update that caused it then!




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz | https://keybase.io/michaelmurfy - Referral Links: Sharesies | Electric Kiwi
Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by making a donation.

kiwifidget

"Cookie"
2639 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2680872 26-Mar-2021 08:19
Send private message

@michaelmurfy , no, there was no driver update to be found. I used the netsh command you advised.




Delete cookies?! Are you insane?!

timmmay
18504 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2680892 26-Mar-2021 09:04
Send private message

For HP machines sometimes it's best to go to the HP site and download them manually.

 1 | 2
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





News and reviews »

D-Link G415 4G Smart Router Review
Posted 27-Jun-2022 17:24

New Zealand Video Game Sales Reaches $540 Million
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:49

Github Copilot Generally Available to All Developers
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:37

Logitech G Introduces the New Astro A10 Headset
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:20

Fitbit introduces Sleep Profiles
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:11

Synology Introduces FlashStation FS3410
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:04

Intel Arc A380 Graphics First Available in China
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:08

JBL Introduces PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:05

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35

Chromecast With Google TV Review
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

HP Envy Inspire 7900e Review
Posted 9-Jun-2022 20:31

Philips Hue Starter Kit Review
Posted 4-Jun-2022 11:10

Sony Expands Its Wireless Speaker X-series Range
Posted 4-Jun-2022 10:25








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 