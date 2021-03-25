Seems I am lurching from one crisis to another today.

I have an HP Probook 430 G3, running Windows 10.

It has a Gbe port and when I am cabled into my home network I get very poor performance.

Other cabled devices all reach 900Mbps.

I have unplugged a couple of these and put the laptop in its place, using same ethernet cable and I cannot get an improvement on the above.

I've not bothered to do a speedtest until today on this laptop since upgrading to Giga-fibre last month.

I thought it was a bit slow and I was right.

Here are the vitals from Windows..

Cat6 cables are in use.

I've rebooted also. For now I have run out of ideas.

Some help would be most appreciated, thank you.