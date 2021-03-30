Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsLAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth)Newish car with Bluetooth car kit - unknown pin
nzbsgfan

147 posts

Master Geek
Inactive user


#284088 30-Mar-2021 16:35
Send private message

Hi all.

 

I've recently purchased a second hand car with an after-market bluetooth car kit.

 

The issue is the pairing code for the car kit is not 0000 or 1234

 

I am unable to contact the previous owners (as I purchased the car through a dealer)

 

The Dealer is unable to assist.

 

Ive scanned the MAC address for the chipset and it comes back as 00:17:53:33:36:08 

 

nFore Technology Inc

 

Prior to ripping my dash apart to find the make/model of the unit and attempt a reset on the unit itself, can anyone point me toward a "software method" that might help recover the pin.

 

Preferably for OSX :) 

 

Cheers for any suggestions

 

Mark.

 

 

 

 

Create new topic
Linux
9017 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2684194 30-Mar-2021 16:46
Send private message

00000

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Trend Micro provides enhanced protection against viruses, malware, ransomware and spyware and more for your connected devices.
nzbsgfan

147 posts

Master Geek
Inactive user


  #2684210 30-Mar-2021 17:42
Send private message

Computer says no

 

 

richms
25182 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2684219 30-Mar-2021 17:51
Send private message

On some of the cheapies from the likes of jonvy there is a menu in the bluetooth settings where you set the pin on the head unit.




Richard rich.ms



frankv
5079 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2684466 31-Mar-2021 08:22
Send private message

I'd try the other obvious ones... 1111, 2222, ..., 9999

 

 

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Spark announces sale of 70% of TowerCo
Posted 12-Jul-2022 08:46

D-Link G415 4G Smart Router Review
Posted 27-Jun-2022 17:24

New Zealand Video Game Sales Reaches $540 Million
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:49

Github Copilot Generally Available to All Developers
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:37

Logitech G Introduces the New Astro A10 Headset
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:20

Fitbit introduces Sleep Profiles
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:11

Synology Introduces FlashStation FS3410
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:04

Intel Arc A380 Graphics First Available in China
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:08

JBL Introduces PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:05

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35

Chromecast With Google TV Review
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

HP Envy Inspire 7900e Review
Posted 9-Jun-2022 20:31

Philips Hue Starter Kit Review
Posted 4-Jun-2022 11:10








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 