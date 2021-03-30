Hi all.

I've recently purchased a second hand car with an after-market bluetooth car kit.

The issue is the pairing code for the car kit is not 0000 or 1234

I am unable to contact the previous owners (as I purchased the car through a dealer)

The Dealer is unable to assist.

Ive scanned the MAC address for the chipset and it comes back as 00:17:53:33:36:08

nFore Technology Inc

Prior to ripping my dash apart to find the make/model of the unit and attempt a reset on the unit itself, can anyone point me toward a "software method" that might help recover the pin.

Preferably for OSX :)

Cheers for any suggestions

Mark.