Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsLAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth)Discovered a EdgeRouter Lite Feature

cwd

cwd

59 posts

Master Geek
Inactive user


#284090 30-Mar-2021 18:28
Send private message

So I discovered a feature in my Edge Router feature I have been trialing over the last couple of days and it really has speed up the response times noticeably.

 

The option is service dns forwarding force-public-dns-boost

 

DNS resolution speed by forwarding all DNS request to multiple fast public DNS servers simultaneously (1.1.1.1, 8.8.8.8 and 9.9.9.9), then fastest response will be redirected to clients in LAN

 

Only problem is it seems to be hard coded Ubiquiti seems to think you can set up your own by manually configure the Dnsmasq all-servers option and use your own custom DNS servers.

 

forum post here: https://community.ui.com/questions/service-dns-forwarding-force-public-dns-boost-v2-0-7/793fd94f-8747-4dc2-b360-d9d61d52ac7b 

 

wondering if anyone knew how to do it or can post a guide?

Create new topic
hio77
'That VDSL Cat'
12970 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Voyager
Subscriber

  #2684312 30-Mar-2021 20:35
Send private message

Works great till your using a service that still depends on dns to route you to the right local cache...




#include <std_disclaimer>

 

Any comments made are personal opinion and do not reflect directly on the position my current or past employers may have.

 

 

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Free kids accounts - trade shares and funds (NZ, US) with Sharesies.
sbiddle
30853 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
Trusted
Biddle Corp
Lifetime subscriber

  #2684335 30-Mar-2021 21:14
Send private message

If speed is the goal I really don't understated using 3rd party DNS servers when the one provided by the RSP will be the fastest in literally 99% of cases.

 

 

hio77
'That VDSL Cat'
12970 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Voyager
Subscriber

  #2684337 30-Mar-2021 21:20
Send private message

sbiddle:

If speed is the goal I really don't understated using 3rd party DNS servers when the one provided by the RSP will be the fastest in literally 99% of cases.


 



99% might be a little high....




#include <std_disclaimer>

 

Any comments made are personal opinion and do not reflect directly on the position my current or past employers may have.

 

 



cwd

cwd

59 posts

Master Geek
Inactive user


  #2684412 31-Mar-2021 00:03
Send private message

after some research I have managed to find out how to do via gui see screen shot below, all you need to do is at all-servers option.

 

This works well also when using ISP primary and secondary dns servers

 

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Spark announces sale of 70% of TowerCo
Posted 12-Jul-2022 08:46

D-Link G415 4G Smart Router Review
Posted 27-Jun-2022 17:24

New Zealand Video Game Sales Reaches $540 Million
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:49

Github Copilot Generally Available to All Developers
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:37

Logitech G Introduces the New Astro A10 Headset
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:20

Fitbit introduces Sleep Profiles
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:11

Synology Introduces FlashStation FS3410
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:04

Intel Arc A380 Graphics First Available in China
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:08

JBL Introduces PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:05

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35

Chromecast With Google TV Review
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

HP Envy Inspire 7900e Review
Posted 9-Jun-2022 20:31

Philips Hue Starter Kit Review
Posted 4-Jun-2022 11:10








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 