Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsLAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth)Bricked Netcomm NF18MESH from Slingshot
Disguise

3 posts

Wannabe Geek


#284098 31-Mar-2021 08:49
Send private message

Morning all

 

I received my new Slingshot UFB Netcomm NF18MESH modem yesterday and without taking any precaution

 

i downloaded the firmware from here https://support.netcommwireless.com/products/NF18MESH firmware - R6B029

 

what didn't realise was this would remove the slingshot configs so now my login IP address went from 192.168.1.1

 

to now 192.168.20.1 and none of the password are working i tired every password under the 192.168.20.1 instead of the other as none are working, i tried the back of the modem, admin admin, user , password etc... 

 

your help would be appreciated

 

 

 

regards

 

Richard.

 

 

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic

xpd

xpd
Trash bandit
11946 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2684482 31-Mar-2021 08:54
Send private message

If you updated the firmware, its usually set back to factory defaults - so scour the website for the factory login. If you cant find it, or its not working, contact Netcomm. 

 

I doubt Slingshot will take back an effectively bricked unit.

 

Just a note going forward, don't firmware upgrade ISP supplied units unless they supply the upgrade. Just saves this sort of thing happening.

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon

 

Website - Photo Gallery - Instagram

 

 

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Find your next Lenovo laptop, desktop, workstation or tablet now.
sbiddle
30853 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
Trusted
Biddle Corp
Lifetime subscriber

  #2684494 31-Mar-2021 09:09
Send private message

NF18ACV mesh hardware uses unique passwords for each router for improved security. On Netcomm branded devices this is printed on the sticker on the back of the router.

 

As your device is an OEM branded device flashing the generic firmware has probably now turned it into a brick unless somebody at say Netcomm could provide you with the password which I assume is probably based on the MAC address or serial number.

 

Put in down to a lesson learned about not fiddling with hardware that's provided for a managed service..It's why the Netcomm product page has a warning on it.

 

 

 

 

nztim
2287 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #2684564 31-Mar-2021 09:56
Send private message

when you load the default NF18ACV firmware & factory reset (do both) the IP address is 192.168.20.1 and is admin/admin (irrespective of what is written under it)

 

I have done this plenty of times with old RSP provided NF4V and NF18ACV




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 



nitro
463 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2684574 31-Mar-2021 10:19
Send private message

done this before...

 

do a factory reset via reset button (hold it down for ~30 seconds) before trying admin/admin worked on 192.168.20.1.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

sbiddle
30853 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
Trusted
Biddle Corp
Lifetime subscriber

  #2684691 31-Mar-2021 12:15
Send private message

nztim:

 

when you load the default NF18ACV firmware & factory reset (do both) the IP address is 192.168.20.1 and is admin/admin (irrespective of what is written under it)

 

I have done this plenty of times with old RSP provided NF4V and NF18ACV

 

 

18ACV MESH is a completely different unit to the NF18ACV.

 

NF18ACV has a default on admin/admin but the NF18ACV has a unique password printed on the sticker of Netcomm or RSP branded device.

 

 

Disguise

3 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2684715 31-Mar-2021 12:38
Send private message

Thanks for the response, i will try use these methods when i get home, i have 

 

also have logged an incident with Netcomm (not expecting much) but worth a go.

 

i will reply back on how i go.

 

 

 

Cheers.

Disguise

3 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2685186 1-Apr-2021 08:21
Send private message

I managed to log back into the Router using the password provided from Netcomm

 

IP - 192.168.20.1

 

Username = admin and the Password is the first 12 characters of the Password on back of the modem all "lowercase" 

 

Because i didn't do a backup of the NF18MESH firmware would i need to contact my ISP (Slingshot) to provide this?

 

 

 

Thanks.

 

 



nztim
2287 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #2685203 1-Apr-2021 09:18
Send private message

Disguise:

 

I managed to log back into the Router using the password provided from Netcomm

 

IP - 192.168.20.1

 

Username = admin and the Password is the first 12 characters of the Password on back of the modem all "lowercase" 

 

Because i didn't do a backup of the NF18MESH firmware would i need to contact my ISP (Slingshot) to provide this?

 

Thanks.

 

 

No DHCP / VLAN 10 for your WAN

 

If you have a landline then you will need to contact them




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

nztim
2287 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #2685204 1-Apr-2021 09:19
Send private message

sbiddle:

 

nztim:

 

when you load the default NF18ACV firmware & factory reset (do both) the IP address is 192.168.20.1 and is admin/admin (irrespective of what is written under it)

 

I have done this plenty of times with old RSP provided NF4V and NF18ACV

 

 

18ACV MESH is a completely different unit to the NF18ACV.

 

NF18ACV has a default on admin/admin but the NF18ACV has a unique password printed on the sticker of Netcomm or RSP branded device.

 

 

Interesting - Good to know




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic





News and reviews »

Spark announces sale of 70% of TowerCo
Posted 12-Jul-2022 08:46

D-Link G415 4G Smart Router Review
Posted 27-Jun-2022 17:24

New Zealand Video Game Sales Reaches $540 Million
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:49

Github Copilot Generally Available to All Developers
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:37

Logitech G Introduces the New Astro A10 Headset
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:20

Fitbit introduces Sleep Profiles
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:11

Synology Introduces FlashStation FS3410
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:04

Intel Arc A380 Graphics First Available in China
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:08

JBL Introduces PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:05

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35

Chromecast With Google TV Review
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

HP Envy Inspire 7900e Review
Posted 9-Jun-2022 20:31

Philips Hue Starter Kit Review
Posted 4-Jun-2022 11:10








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.










RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 