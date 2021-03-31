Morning all

I received my new Slingshot UFB Netcomm NF18MESH modem yesterday and without taking any precaution

i downloaded the firmware from here https://support.netcommwireless.com/products/NF18MESH firmware - R6B029

what didn't realise was this would remove the slingshot configs so now my login IP address went from 192.168.1.1

to now 192.168.20.1 and none of the password are working i tired every password under the 192.168.20.1 instead of the other as none are working, i tried the back of the modem, admin admin, user , password etc...

your help would be appreciated

regards

Richard.