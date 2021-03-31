Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
AKLGUY79

#284119 31-Mar-2021 19:07
Has anyone tried these?

 

I have just resigned up so I could get some to test (added to that my new plan is $20 a month cheaper) But these TP-Link Deco X20 WIFI 6 APs and I am getting slower speeds on my WIFI6 devices than when I connect to my WIFI5 Router.

Just wondering if it is the Spec of the X20's verses my Netgear Orbi (RBK50)

 

Maybe I should look at seeing if I can get the higher end Deco?

 

 

 

Main reason why I want high speeds for my wifi.. I have Fibre Max so faster WIFI speeds on my wireless is always good, (Most of my fixed devices are hard wired)

sbiddle
  #2685020 31-Mar-2021 19:20
I could sit here for hours writing why mesh units will give slower performance than connecting directly to a router but really don't have hours to spend doing that..It's just simply the reality of how wireless works.

 

Reality is WiFi is a best effort connection and anything more than ~200Mbps is always a nice to have, because in a typical environment with typical hardware and recommended settings for a house to maximise coverage which will mean reducing channel sizes that's the sort of performance you should expect.

 

 

 

 

AKLGUY79

  #2685022 31-Mar-2021 19:29
My exisiting (MESH) router/APs are ethernet haul. But for this test I had my Netgear Orbi (RBR50) compared one with X20 hardwired and the speeds are quiet different one plugged in at a time,

sbiddle
  #2685025 31-Mar-2021 19:48
Once again there are so many variables - the first fundamental one being what channel settings are configured for. If you're comparing different MCS rates for example then speeds are going to be different.

 

 



AKLGUY79

  #2685028 31-Mar-2021 20:01
sbiddle:

 

Once again there are so many variables - the first fundamental one being what channel settings are configured for. If you're comparing different MCS rates for example then speeds are going to be different.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Of which it looks like you can not set on the Deco X20's I wonder if Vodafone will let me return them ha

 

 

