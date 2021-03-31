Has anyone tried these?

I have just resigned up so I could get some to test (added to that my new plan is $20 a month cheaper) But these TP-Link Deco X20 WIFI 6 APs and I am getting slower speeds on my WIFI6 devices than when I connect to my WIFI5 Router.



Just wondering if it is the Spec of the X20's verses my Netgear Orbi (RBK50)

Maybe I should look at seeing if I can get the higher end Deco?

Main reason why I want high speeds for my wifi.. I have Fibre Max so faster WIFI speeds on my wireless is always good, (Most of my fixed devices are hard wired)