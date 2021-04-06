Hi,

I'll try and keep this as brief as possible. My intent is to have 2 SSID's. One primary without VPN and one with. VPN is mainly to bypass geo location restrictions and watch stuff from HBO MAX/ netflix etc from the US.

I have a Fritzbox 7530 which was supplied from 2 degrees. And i recently bought a ASUS RT-AC68U router from trademe which i believe supports OpenVPN client.

Can someone guide me or point me in the direction of how to achieve what i want. I have an iMac as my main computer but also have a surface pro 4. So either windows or mac instructions are fine by me. Also I'm a bit of a noob in this so try to keep it as simple as