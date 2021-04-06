Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsLAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth)Need Help Setting up 2 routers - one with VPN one without
heyroddy

3 posts

Wannabe Geek


#284195 6-Apr-2021 18:05
Send private message

Hi,

 

I'll try and keep this as brief as possible. My intent is to have 2 SSID's. One primary without VPN and one with. VPN is mainly to bypass geo location restrictions and watch stuff from HBO MAX/ netflix etc from the US.

 

 

 

I have a Fritzbox 7530 which was supplied from 2 degrees. And i recently bought a ASUS RT-AC68U router from trademe which i believe supports OpenVPN client. 

 

Can someone guide me or point me in the direction of how to achieve what i want. I have an iMac as my main computer but also have a surface pro 4. So either windows or mac instructions are fine by me. Also I'm a bit of a noob in this so try to keep it as simple as

Create new topic
sbiddle
30853 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
Trusted
Biddle Corp
Lifetime subscriber

  #2687476 6-Apr-2021 19:44
Send private message

I don't think you'll be able to achieve what you plan to do that the hardware you have. It's something that's super simple with more appropriate hardware (such as a Mikrotik or Cisco router).

 

If there a reason you've opted for a VPN service rather than just using a DNS based service which would make the approach a lot simpler - unless the DNS causes a CDN conflict with other local services.

 

 

 

 

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Trend Micro provides enhanced protection against viruses, malware, ransomware and spyware and more for your connected devices.
nztim
2295 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #2687538 6-Apr-2021 20:13
Send private message

You will need a router than can VLAN tag as well as an Access Point that can VLAN tag 




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

heyroddy

3 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2687587 6-Apr-2021 21:59
Send private message

sbiddle:

 

I don't think you'll be able to achieve what you plan to do that the hardware you have. It's something that's super simple with more appropriate hardware (such as a Mikrotik or Cisco router).

 

If there a reason you've opted for a VPN service rather than just using a DNS based service which would make the approach a lot simpler - unless the DNS causes a CDN conflict with other local services.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

So any mikrotik/cisco router or should it have special features built in. I was told to look for a router that supports openVPN client functionality hence went for the ASUS.

 

Doesn't have to be VPN, infact i thought vpn's are the only workaround for geolocation restrictions. can you point me to a good DNS service provider. and a tutorial to set it all up. 



nztim
2295 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #2687610 6-Apr-2021 22:56
Send private message

heyroddy:

sbiddle:


I don't think you'll be able to achieve what you plan to do that the hardware you have. It's something that's super simple with more appropriate hardware (such as a Mikrotik or Cisco router).


If there a reason you've opted for a VPN service rather than just using a DNS based service which would make the approach a lot simpler - unless the DNS causes a CDN conflict with other local services.


 


 



 


So any mikrotik/cisco router or should it have special features built in. I was told to look for a router that supports openVPN client functionality hence went for the ASUS.


Doesn't have to be VPN, infact i thought vpn's are the only workaround for geolocation restrictions. can you point me to a good DNS service provider. and a tutorial to set it all up. 



Special feature sets - For example your router will need to support VLAN tagging on the LAN so you have two discreet networks over one physical cable

Your Wifi Access point needs to support multiple SSIDe and appoint clients associated with the respective SSID to the correct VLAN

Be careful ROS and IOS routers left on default or basic config can open up your network so you need to have these devices secure




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
74054 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2687611 6-Apr-2021 23:10
Send private message

heyroddy:

 

Doesn't have to be VPN, infact i thought vpn's are the only workaround for geolocation restrictions. can you point me to a good DNS service provider. and a tutorial to set it all up. 

 

 

There are two or three good DNS providers that work for this. We don't comment on names in the public forums though.




Support Geekzone by subscribing, making a donation. or using one of our referral links: Sharesies | Goodsync  | Mighty Ape | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops 

 

freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure | Geekzone Blockchain Project

 

 

 

 

 

 

sbiddle
30853 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
Trusted
Biddle Corp
Lifetime subscriber

  #2687633 7-Apr-2021 07:42
Send private message

heyroddy:

 

sbiddle:

 

I don't think you'll be able to achieve what you plan to do that the hardware you have. It's something that's super simple with more appropriate hardware (such as a Mikrotik or Cisco router).

 

If there a reason you've opted for a VPN service rather than just using a DNS based service which would make the approach a lot simpler - unless the DNS causes a CDN conflict with other local services.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

So any mikrotik/cisco router or should it have special features built in. I was told to look for a router that supports openVPN client functionality hence went for the ASUS.

 

Doesn't have to be VPN, infact i thought vpn's are the only workaround for geolocation restrictions. can you point me to a good DNS service provider. and a tutorial to set it all up. 

 

 

It's not so much the "special features are built in" it's merely that every high end router has the capabilities you want - and want you want to do is actually a pretty complex setup that requires very different hardware to what you've chosen. I have multiple SSID's at home for example where one SSID routes out my US connection giving me a US IP address.

 

The problem with a Cisco or Mikrotik approach (or any hardware that's going to be able to to what you want) is that if you need to ask the question of how to do what you want to do, you're probably going to lack the technical knowledge to actually configure it. Setting it up would almost certainly require you getting somebody skilled to do this for you.

 

A DNS based proxy service is as simple as configuring the DNS server in your router or directly into your PC's or devices if you want don't them all to be using the DNS service.

 

 

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Huawei Introduces Watch Fit 2
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:06

Huawei Launches Watch D in New Zealand
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:05

Spark announces sale of 70% of TowerCo
Posted 12-Jul-2022 08:46

D-Link G415 4G Smart Router Review
Posted 27-Jun-2022 17:24

New Zealand Video Game Sales Reaches $540 Million
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:49

Github Copilot Generally Available to All Developers
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:37

Logitech G Introduces the New Astro A10 Headset
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:20

Fitbit introduces Sleep Profiles
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:11

Synology Introduces FlashStation FS3410
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:04

Intel Arc A380 Graphics First Available in China
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:08

JBL Introduces PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:05

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35

Chromecast With Google TV Review
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 