AndrewBright

Hi,

We've had patchy internet for about the last year and - long story short - I think the problem is with the wifi signal from our Vodafone Ultra Hub. I'm looking for advice about what to do next to solve this.

> We live in a small flat in a rural area near Christchurch. We have good signal strength to all devices. There are four of us living here and connecting to an unlimited internet plan. Speedtest shows about 20Mb down, 1 Mb up, 19ms ping.

> We've had Vodafone run numerous line tests and they've always come back showing no faults or disconnections over 24 hours. A technician from Chorus has come out twice and is happy that the signal is strong and reliable to our phone jack.

> I've run a pair of connection monitor extensions for Chrome - one plugged directly into the modem by ethernet cable that showed no disconnections over a 48 hour period. The second monitored our internet connection over wifi during the same period and logged 80-ish disconnections. So the problem seems to be with the wifi signal/network rather than the internet service itself.

> We're in a steel framed building. I'm not aware of anything locally that could be interrupting the wifi signal but who knows what's out there. We have noticed some regularity to the disconnections but nothing concrete.

> I've tried changing the channel the signal is on but can't tell which direction to move in and no changes I've made seem to make any difference.

Vodafone will only help fix the service up to the phone jack so I'm not sure where to go from here. Does anyone here have any ideas, or can you recommend a third party technician that can help sort this problem? Thanks :)