waikariboy: freitasm: Could it be the client device is using non-default DNS so it can't resolve the login domain? if I disable the Cisco Umbrella Services everything works and I can connect, then if re-enable cisco umbrella after I have internet everything works and I can see my connect on umbrella admin portal. The web page portal doesn't load when Cisco Umbrella enabled.

Sorry but this does not answer my question. Using Cisco Umbrella is not the root cause. There must be a way to identify what setting is causing the failed login attempt.

Can your client resolve DNS at all when Cisco Umbrella is enabled? Does a nslookup [servername] returns anything or fails?