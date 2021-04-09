Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
LAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth)Impressed with Unifi U6-lite AP
#284246 9-Apr-2021 15:29
Just started migrating my Zyxel gear to Ubiquity. Started with the UDM pro and now added a U6-Lite (U6-LR delivery date is September now!).

Anyway quite impressed with that small unit! Range and speed better than my WAC6502D-S. Both are 2x2 and have pretty much same specs in Wifi5 land. With my phone right side by side to the AP I get 500+ mbit from the Unifi and about 280mbit from the Zyxel. So far I also think range and signal strength is better but I'll measure that out a bit better. And I thought the Zyxel was leaps and bounds better than the Fritzbox 7490.

The Zyxel did have a RRP of >$1000 once upon a time and newer units are the same. The U6 is just above $200. So not bad going there. Sure, if I'd compare it to newer Zyxel gear especially 4x4 it would hopefully be outclassed by something 5x the price.

Looking forward to the 4x4 units like U6-LR or U6-Pro (still undecided on which one of those I'll get. But should be a good speed bump.

Oliver

  #2690032 9-Apr-2021 16:01
That's cool - The UniFi Wi-Fi 6 APs do look to be pretty solid so far. 

 

Does your phone have an AC or AX card? 280mbps is pretty slow though, for a good signal on 2x2 AC with 80MHz channel width. With 2x2 AC clients on UniFi AC radios with 80MHz channel I frequently see over 500mbps real world transfer speeds. 

 

 

 

You were definitley running the old Zyxel on a 80MHz channel when you were testing those speeds?

