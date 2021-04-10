If you want to use your Nintendo switch you might as well open your whole network port forwarding everything to the gaming device. Also while there, just make it a static IP that's your PC IP address + 20...

Nintendo Support: How to Set Up a Router's Port Forwarding for a Nintendo Switch Console

"Enter the IP address you found on the network device, but add 20 to the last section of digits, and then select OK. As an example, if your computer's IP address display as 192.168.2.5, enter 192.168.2.25 on the Nintendo Switch."

"Within the port range, enter the starting port and the ending port to forward. For the Nintendo Switch console, this is port 1 through 65535."

Seriously, just who writes this kind of crap and how is a large company like Nintendo ok with publishing this drivel?