ForumsLAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth)Nintendo: how not to advise people on networking...
freitasm

BDFL - Memuneh
74060 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

#284271 10-Apr-2021 18:10
If you want to use your Nintendo switch you might as well open your whole network port forwarding everything to the gaming device. Also while there, just make it a static IP that's your PC IP address + 20...

 

Nintendo Support: How to Set Up a Router's Port Forwarding for a Nintendo Switch Console

 

"Enter the IP address you found on the network device, but add 20 to the last section of digits, and then select OK. As an example, if your computer's IP address display as 192.168.2.5, enter 192.168.2.25 on the Nintendo Switch."

 

"Within the port range, enter the starting port and the ending port to forward. For the Nintendo Switch console, this is port 1 through 65535."

 

Seriously, just who writes this kind of crap and how is a large company like Nintendo ok with publishing this drivel?




cyril7
8743 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2690671 10-Apr-2021 18:17
I have would consider this advice as worthy of legal action.

Cyril

michaelmurfy
/dev/ttys0
11000 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2690673 10-Apr-2021 18:23
I was planning on creating a satire post of me giving my Nintendo Switch a full publicly routable IP address but I've lost enough braincells reading the Nintendo Support page on port forwarding that I now don't know how to Mikrotik.




cyril7
8743 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2690674 10-Apr-2021 18:24
More importantly, after all these years why have game vendors not worked out better/safer techniques to enable network gaming, its not hard to imagine safer methods than opening inbound traffic wantingly

Edit, with extensive and cost effective cloud providers now readily abundant, it's not hard to provide some form of managed inter device transport that does not require networek exposure .

Cyril



nztim
2301 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #2690717 10-Apr-2021 20:58
Did I read that they recommend all UDP ports be forwarded???




freitasm

BDFL - Memuneh
74060 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2690719 10-Apr-2021 21:03
All.




cyril7
8743 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2690721 10-Apr-2021 21:25
Your Nintendo just crashed my nmap session 😢

Mehrts
501 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2690818 11-Apr-2021 10:51
I wonder how many people are now dealing with LAN IP address conflicts too 🥴

