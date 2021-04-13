Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Nighthawk AC1900 or an Alternative
#284326 13-Apr-2021 21:16
I've had a look through the "Best router" thread but sadly its so long since I looked at routers the brands and things like mesh has left me confused.

 

At the moment I have Spark Ultra 100 fibre plan and an original Huawei (?) router. Attached to this through cat5 I've also got a TP link wireless router downs stairs to extend range. 

 

Speedtet on the Huawei 2.4 hz through a standard wall 6m away gives me a 9 ping and download speed of 64mb. 

 

Trouble with the Huawei is it is cutting out. Which is no good for gaming.

 

So I am looking for another wireless router. Needs to be good for gaming. I also need to connect a desk top and the downstairs router to it. Quite a few users. 2 on netflix and 1 gaming plus usual youtube all at one time.

 

I did get as far as looking at something like the Nighthawk. But thought blow it - some one here will have some good ideas to narrow my search.

 

Any ideas?

 

 

  #2692339 13-Apr-2021 21:23
You might have to check how the extra router is connected to your original one. If using the same band it could possibly be causing interference. Have you considered something like a mesh system perhaps?

 

Those "gaming routers" aren't usually the best option.




  #2692348 13-Apr-2021 21:45
freitasm:

 

You might have to check how the extra router is connected to your original one. If using the same band it could possibly be causing interference. Have you considered something like a mesh system perhaps?

 

Those "gaming routers" aren't usually the best option.

 

 

The two routers are connected by cat 5. I have 4 wireless access: a 2.4 and 5 on the Huaweis and the same on the downstairs one. Each with a different access name.

 

 

 

And "mesh system" is where I got stuck. Hadnt heard of this before so it looks like a whole pile of new learning - which h I was hoping I might skip. But prepared to look at it if it a better option. (My last learning was flashing Gargoyle on the downstairs router)

  #2692353 13-Apr-2021 22:07
Wireless + Gaming is not the ideal combo. Sure, it works but don't expect anything as the wireless noise floor can change at any time.

 

Your best solution will be something like the Ubiquiti Dream Machine and wired access points.

 

But personally I think you're better to look into the new provider options - 2degrees with their Fritz!Box + Mesh Extender and Spark with their Smart Modem + mesh extenders. These are cheap, work well, and should be suitable for your needs.




  #2692357 13-Apr-2021 22:15
michaelmurfy:

 

Wireless + Gaming is not the ideal combo. Sure, it works but don't expect anything as the wireless noise floor can change at any time.

 

Your best solution will be something like the Ubiquiti Dream Machine and wired access points.

 

But personally I think you're better to look into the new provider options - 2degrees with their Fritz!Box + Mesh Extender and Spark with their Smart Modem + mesh extenders. These are cheap, work well, and should be suitable for your needs.

 

 

Thanks. I'm already with Spark. ( I could see what deal they have if I let them know i am thinking of switching provider) I thought Modems were for copper broadband. I'm on fibre.

 

 

 

Edit: I'll go and read up on these mesh thing's now.

  #2692358 13-Apr-2021 22:19
Smart modem: https://www.spark.co.nz/shop/internet/spark-smart-modem/
Mesh Extender: https://www.spark.co.nz/shop/internet/spark-smart-mesh/

 

Spark call their product a "Smart modem" so yes you're right, their marketing is wrong.




  #2693022 15-Apr-2021 08:33
michaelmurfy:

 

Smart modem: https://www.spark.co.nz/shop/internet/spark-smart-modem/
Mesh Extender: https://www.spark.co.nz/shop/internet/spark-smart-mesh/

 

Spark call their product a "Smart modem" so yes you're right, their marketing is wrong.

 

 

Thanks for this MM. I've been reading up about Spark and Mesh and it looks like it'll probably be fine.

 

Trouble is, this is now like pulling a thread. I've checked my Spark fibre "modem" and its over 5 years old - so this may be why my connections go on the fritz. No idea really - but I figure these boxes wont last forever.

 

I've had a look at my Spark plan and I am off contract. I got in touch with them and they are not price matching and more than happy to take my account cancellation with one months notice.

 

So now I'll head over to 2 Degrees and see what their offering is all about. (And head into the 2 Degree threads and see what I can learn there)

 

So now I am also about to learn what its like changing providers. (Been with Spark / Telecom since about forever).

 

Amazing how lazy and complacent I can get. Just need a wee problem to create the nudge to get me learning again!

