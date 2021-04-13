I've had a look through the "Best router" thread but sadly its so long since I looked at routers the brands and things like mesh has left me confused.

At the moment I have Spark Ultra 100 fibre plan and an original Huawei (?) router. Attached to this through cat5 I've also got a TP link wireless router downs stairs to extend range.

Speedtet on the Huawei 2.4 hz through a standard wall 6m away gives me a 9 ping and download speed of 64mb.

Trouble with the Huawei is it is cutting out. Which is no good for gaming.

So I am looking for another wireless router. Needs to be good for gaming. I also need to connect a desk top and the downstairs router to it. Quite a few users. 2 on netflix and 1 gaming plus usual youtube all at one time.

I did get as far as looking at something like the Nighthawk. But thought blow it - some one here will have some good ideas to narrow my search.

Any ideas?