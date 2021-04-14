Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsLAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth)wired router options
DimasikTurbo

74 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

#284330 14-Apr-2021 09:31
Send private message

Hi all,

 

I have Mikrotik RB960PGS and it works well for my needs.

 

But, i need a new functionality that current router is lacking. I'd like to be able to enable/disable certain group(s) of firewall rutes by schedule.

 

I'm not really familiar with Mikrotik routes line-up, but am I correct assuming that they all run RouterOS and only hardware is different? I have RouterOS v6.48.1 on my router, does it have same functionaliy as any other Mirkotik running RouterOS?

 

What wired routers allow to enable/disable firewall rules by schedule? 

 

Cheers

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic
Dynamic
3394 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2692467 14-Apr-2021 09:35
Send private message

This looks to be possible.....  https://www.google.com/search?q=mikrotik+firewall+rules+on+schedule 




“Don't believe anything you read on the net. Except this. Well, including this, I suppose.” Douglas Adams

 

Referral links to services I use, really like, and may be rewarded if you sign up:
PocketSmith for budgeting and personal finance management.  A great Kiwi company.

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Buy anything now at AliExpress.
Ge0rge
1448 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2692468 14-Apr-2021 09:36
Send private message

I'm pretty sure you should be able to run a cron script to do exactly what you are after.

I've only just started my journey with Mikrotik, but someone like @cyril7 might be able to give a more detailed response.

chevrolux
4962 posts

Uber Geek
Inactive user


  #2692482 14-Apr-2021 09:59
Send private message

RouterOS does this natively in firewall rules. On Winbox, open the firewall rule (assuming you already have created the rule you wish to schedule), and under the 'Extras' tab you will see the time options.

 

Can't say I've ever had a use for this (business customers only), but I'd assume it works!



DimasikTurbo

74 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #2692484 14-Apr-2021 10:02
Send private message

chevrolux:

 

RouterOS does this natively in firewall rules. On Winbox, open the firewall rule (assuming you already have created the rule you wish to schedule), and under the 'Extras' tab you will see the time options.

 

Can't say I've ever had a use for this (business customers only), but I'd assume it works!

 

 

 

 

oh man, i must have been blind! looked through the options a few times and didn't notive it. This is what i needed exactly! Thanks

cyril7
8747 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2692495 14-Apr-2021 10:22
Send private message

Hi, yep as Sam says its in the time setting in the firewall rule, available in both Winbox and WebFig, real easy to setup and understand.

 

Cyril

 

Edit: by the way, that router will easily achieve around 800Mb/s on a 950/450 fibre connection even when using pppoe, which for most is all they require, if you want to achieve more speed than that then you will need to move to something like an RB4011.  

chevrolux
4962 posts

Uber Geek
Inactive user


  #2692519 14-Apr-2021 11:13
Send private message

cyril7:

 

Edit: by the way, that router will easily achieve around 800Mb/s on a 950/450 fibre connection even when using pppoe, which for most is all they require, if you want to achieve more speed than that then you will need to move to something like an RB4011.  

 

 

You reckon?... looks like the old, single core MIPSBE processor like the 2011 and RB951G. Be good for 100-200Mbps max over PPPoE.

 

Stupid naming it 'hEX' though, putting it in the same group as the RB750Gr3.

cyril7
8747 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2692574 14-Apr-2021 11:45
Send private message

Well funny you say that, a client with a 2011 told me the other day he upgraded to a GigE plan cause it was only a few $ more. So I logged into the local ubuntu server onsite, got 780/420 just about fell off my seat, so answer is, yes it can do it. Maybe it had extra Latvian weetbix that day.

 

Cyril



DimasikTurbo

74 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #2692589 14-Apr-2021 12:17
Send private message

I'm on Orcon gigabit plan and i'm getting ~810mb down.

MadEngineer
3041 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2692604 14-Apr-2021 12:42
Send private message

DimasikTurbo:

Hi all,


I'm not really familiar with Mikrotik routes line-up, but am I correct assuming that they all run RouterOS and only hardware is different? I have RouterOS v6.48.1 on my router, does it have same functionaliy as any other Mirkotik running RouterOS?



Yes, with obvious exceptions.

It’s actually possible to export the configuration from one router model and import it into another. Again, with obvious and some not so obvious exceptions




You're not on Atlantis anymore, Duncan Idaho.

cyril7
8747 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2692646 14-Apr-2021 13:24
Send private message

FYI Just re ran the test 

 

Speedtest by Ookla

 

     Server: 2talk Ltd. - Auckland (id = 13676)
        ISP: 2talk Global IP Network
    Latency:    10.19 ms   (0.12 ms jitter)
   Download:   747.36 Mbps (data used: 993.6 MB)                               
     Upload:   437.56 Mbps (data used: 273.9 MB)                               
Packet Loss:     0.0%
 Result URL: https://www.speedtest.net/result/c/0d37e106-6831-4e14-9294-3f330249be12

 

Cyril

chevrolux
4962 posts

Uber Geek
Inactive user


  #2692692 14-Apr-2021 14:47
Send private message

cyril7:

FYI Just re ran the test 


Speedtest by Ookla


     Server: 2talk Ltd. - Auckland (id = 13676)
        ISP: 2talk Global IP Network
    Latency:    10.19 ms   (0.12 ms jitter)
   Download:   747.36 Mbps (data used: 993.6 MB)                               
     Upload:   437.56 Mbps (data used: 273.9 MB)                               
Packet Loss:     0.0%
 Result URL: https://www.speedtest.net/result/c/0d37e106-6831-4e14-9294-3f330249be12


Cyril



Bloody impressive for such a baby CPU!!

RunningMan
7062 posts

Uber Geek


  #2692748 14-Apr-2021 15:39
Send private message

As long as it can use fastrack, then most of the CPU is going on the PPPoE connection. If you've got firewall rules that can't use fastrack, then the CPU load will go up, and throughput down. So even the older 600MHz single core MIPSBE devices like RB2011, CRS125 series etc can work pretty well, unless you have complex firewall rules that prevent using fastrack.

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic





News and reviews »

Marvel Snap Launches as an Action Collectible Card Game
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:46

Jabra Talk 65 Review
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:31

Huawei Watch D Review
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:26

Huawei Introduces Watch Fit 2
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:06

Huawei Launches Watch D in New Zealand
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:05

Spark announces sale of 70% of TowerCo
Posted 12-Jul-2022 08:46

D-Link G415 4G Smart Router Review
Posted 27-Jun-2022 17:24

New Zealand Video Game Sales Reaches $540 Million
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:49

GitHub Copilot Generally Available to All Developers
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:37

Logitech G Introduces the New Astro A10 Headset
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:20

Fitbit introduces Sleep Profiles
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:11

Synology Introduces FlashStation FS3410
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:04

Intel Arc A380 Graphics First Available in China
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:08

JBL Introduces PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:05

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.










RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 