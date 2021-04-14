DimasikTurbo:

Hi all,

I have Mikrotik RB960PGS and it works well for my needs.

But, i need a new functionality that current router is lacking. I'd like to be able to enable/disable certain group(s) of firewall rutes by schedule.

I'm not really familiar with Mikrotik routes line-up, but am I correct assuming that they all run RouterOS and only hardware is different? I have RouterOS v6.48.1 on my router, does it have same functionaliy as any other Mirkotik running RouterOS?

What wired routers allow to enable/disable firewall rules by schedule?

Cheers