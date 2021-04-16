Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
sbiddle

#284358 16-Apr-2021 08:55
It's a question I'm asking myself after deploying some Netgear switches this week. It's not a normal brand I use, but with the shortage of IT gear at present I needed 5 POE switches for a deployment and these were the best option.

 

Brand new switches came with firmware that's a few years old, so my first step was to upgrade them.

 

You can't upgrade directly upgrade from the V1.x firmware to the current 2.x firmware, to upgrade is an incremental process -

 

- Upgrade from 1.x to most current 1.x firmware

 

- Set a secure password as most current 1.x forces a password change on initial login

 

- Upgrade to initial 2.x firmware

 

- Set a new password as the old one won't work

 

- Once you're on 2.x you now need to flash the very same version again but with a different suffix as they changed the firmware format and this is required to go beyond this point.

 

- Upgrade to current 2.x release

 

Now once you've spent ~25 mins doing all of that you now need to create a Netgear cloud login for their management platform. The switch can be managed via app or cloud but this is only free for 1 year. The catch here is you *cannot* manage the switch locally from the web GUI until you've created one of these accounts and registered the device and got an unlock key.

 

- Once you've created your account you now register the switch, get the unlock yet, applied that to the switch and now you've got access to the full web GUI.

 

- Bang head against desk

 

- Curse decision to get these switches

 

- Rinse and repeat for the next 4 switches

 

 

 

I wonder how many people it took sitting around a desk to come up with such a process?

 

 

 

 

 

 

Lias
  #2693582 16-Apr-2021 09:36
Once you go Netgear, you never ever ever buy them again.. 




tripper1000
  #2693585 16-Apr-2021 09:43
Probably just one - an accountant telling management that spending time making firmware upgrades smooth makes no money so therefore is a waste of money and also that by enforcing a subscription service they can make money for years after the sale is done.

 

Accountants don't understand or care about customer satisfaction - they don't have to because customers are driven to them by Govt regulation.

CYaBro
  #2693603 16-Apr-2021 09:50
That's probably why they were available in stock, no one else wants to deal with that!



cyril7
  #2693604 16-Apr-2021 09:51
Yep, learnt long ago, Netgear, avoid.

 

Cyril

Earbanean
  #2693741 16-Apr-2021 11:17
Yeah, I set up a 24 port Netgear POE managed switch end of last year.  I went round in circles and couldn't access GUI, or do config.  Tried al sorts of things then realised that it was actually faulty (brand new though).  Took it back for a replacement and that one worked OK, but was surprised that an out of the box, new switch was a dud.  PB Tech didn't seem surprised though, so maybe that tells you something about the brand.

wratterus
  #2693746 16-Apr-2021 11:30
Netgear are very pesty.

nztim
  #2693768 16-Apr-2021 12:15
Aruba 2930F//M switches for the win




Lias
  #2693948 16-Apr-2021 19:40
nztim: Aruba 2930F//M switches for the win

 

Yep, definitely rate those.

 

 




nztim
  #2694037 16-Apr-2021 22:28
Lias:

 

nztim: Aruba 2930F//M switches for the win

 

Yep, definitely rate those.

 

 

They are now so quiet too, id even consider one for home




MadEngineer
  #2694044 16-Apr-2021 23:14
This bug bear so many times

Not so different to ubiquity product. Click the check for update button. Zip nada nothing. Even the download page requires a bunch of clicks and checks to ensure you’re getting the correct version.

Mikrotik? Just works and within a couple of minutes is updated. Most impressive is that I have an rb433 that’s over a decade old now but still gets the latest updates.




Yabanize
  #2694045 16-Apr-2021 23:20
MadEngineer: This bug bear so many times

Not so different to ubiquity product. Click the check for update button. Zip nada nothing. Even the download page requires a bunch of clicks and checks to ensure you’re getting the correct version.

 

Recently with an Ubiquiti PoE switch, I tried to adopt it using the Unifi controller (dream machine pro) but all it said was it had an old firmware (no button to update it) had to update manually via SSH first.

k1w1k1d
  #2694078 17-Apr-2021 09:53
I have always thought that the systems were designed by geeks nerds that have never actually been out in the real world.

billbennett
  #2694208 17-Apr-2021 14:24
Networking gear is the worst for this. And it's not as if the technology isn't daunting enough for non-technical users. I'm struggling to think of a really good user experience I've had with routers or other network kit. 

 

There's a huge opportunity for someone to do an Apple-like play with networking. 




Lias
  #2694225 17-Apr-2021 14:28
billbennett:

 

There's a huge opportunity for someone to do an Apple-like play with networking. 

 

 

Why would you want someone to produce network gear that's hugely overpriced, with a closed eco system and planned obsolescence? Oh wait.. we have that, it's called Cisco..

 

 

 

 

 

 




billbennett
  #2694229 17-Apr-2021 14:46
Let's say there are two products. 

 

One is $200 and it works. The other is $100 and it takes three days and frustrating hours spent online to get it working.

 

Which one is overpriced?

 

What price do you put on your time and sanity? 




