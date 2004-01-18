Anyone else using one and having the same problem?
I think it may be the DNS entry in the access point. It shows
212.159.13.49 and I cannot change it to 192.168.0.1 which is the DNS
entry used by the two networked PCs
-------------------
I took delivery of a Belkin Bluetooth access point model F8T030UK
on 10th Jan. I am having some problems with some aspects of its
operation and need advice on setup beyond that given in manual.
1. My access point is connected to a Netgear DG814 router which
provides Internet access to two PCs running Windows 2000
Professional in a peer to peer network configuration. Both PCs have
static IPs 192.168.0.2 and 0.3. The router supplies dynamic IPs,
0.200 and upwards if required. The workgroup name has been
changed from the default name, to the name I use, in the Domain
text box of the Network Settings dialogue for the access point. All
users have individual logons but currently with blank passwords. The
network operates normally with users able to browse the other PC,
and the directories and printer that are shared by them.
2. The access point operates correctly up to a point. It obtains an
IP address from the router. There are no IP address clashes. My
iPAQ 2210 discovers the access point and the 2 services it offers
[LAN access and USB printing]. I can browse the Internet from my
iPAQ with pocket IE quite successfully. I have problems accessing
the 2 PCs from my iPAQ.
3. I have installed the demo version of Resco Explorer to get better
network access than that provided by the File Explorer that is part of
Pocket PC [version 4.20.1081, build 13100]. With Resco Explorer I
can browse the network and see the two PCs listed by name under
'my network'. When I tap either PC name to discover the resources
being shared I get an error message that says
"Action Failed - Cannot connect shared path. The network path was not found".
4. When I use the File Explorer or the Resco Explorer to connect
directly to a known shared resource such as
//computername/sharename it also fails with an error message that
says
"Action Failed - Cannot map network path. Network resource
cannot be found or you do not have a permission to access the
network. Contact your network administrator".
5. This also means that I cannot use the access point to
synchronise with my main PC wirelessly using Bluetooth.
6. Network access and wireless synchronisation were the main
reasons for purchasing the access point so this is a major problem
for me.