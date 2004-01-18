

Roving Networks sent me a PDF with some release notes:-



1. Support for PAN profile. Support for PAN is now included. The profile is NOT

enabled by default, so after upgrading, you need to enable PAN. To do this, access the

web manager, click on Bluetooth settings, then CHANGE. Check the PAN on box and

click UPDATE. You will then need to reboot for PAN to become available.

To use PAN re-browse the AP, re-discover its services, and PAN profile should appear.

PAN is implemented as a packet bridge, the AP does not route or give out IP addresses

like in LAP, so the user needs to have resources on the network to handle this (DHCP

server and/or NAT router). Also, because the AP is now bridging, the IP address of

“1.2.3.4” will NOT work. To access the APs web manager pages, you will need to use

the actual IP address of the AP. You can find this from your DHCP server, or by

browsing the BT name, as the IP address is added to the name once an address is given

out by a DHCP server.

Current Issues: NOTE: this is a pre-production release.

The following known problems exist (there may be others).

1. Simultaneous LAP and PAN. LAP still functions correctly as long as no PAN

clients are connected. If there are 1 or more PAN clients connected, LAP

communication ceases. The connection is still alive, but no data packets are

sent or received.

2. LPD printing hangs. The first time a job is printed it will print ok, but the job

will stay in the Windows printer queue, and subsequent jobs will stall waiting

for the queue to clear. The queue will clear after a few minutes of timeout.

3. Telnet hangs. If a user attempts to telnet to the management port on the

AP,They will be connected and get the password prompt, but then the

connection will hang and no command line will appear.

2. Support for multiple printers over Bluetooth: Bluetooth printing over SPP now

supports printing to two printers, one on each USB port. The name of the service has

changed from "Virtual [USB Printer] on ..." to either "USB Printer [port 1 upper] on ..."

or "USB Printer [port 2 lower] on ..." or both, depending on which USB ports is/are used.

Automatic Profile Appearance. Previous to this release, the SPP profile Icon

would appear even if no printer was connected. This has been enhanced to correctly

show the state of USB printers, If both ports are connected to printers, two SPP profiles

appear; if only one is connected, one profile appears; if neither is connected, then no

profiles appear.



