#154778 7-Nov-2014 12:12
Requested an invite to get the Amazon Echo. Anyone interested in this speaker/streaming device too?




 

  #1170704 7-Nov-2014 12:17
Like the idea of the always listening feature.

Stu

  #1170713 7-Nov-2014 12:26
That is cool. Would want to see how it performed with a non American accent before committing to it though.




  #1170736 7-Nov-2014 12:30
If it is like Amazon Fire TV it would be fine - ours work with my accent, Bella's Kiwi kid's accent and wife's...




 

  #1170738 7-Nov-2014 12:34
Nice. Hmm. Tempting.

Will see if there's any money left after our holiday...




  #1170783 7-Nov-2014 12:56
Interesting - think I'll wait for you to try it before I order though. Visions of star trek.

  #1170867 7-Nov-2014 13:56
Oh looks very interesting.

  #1170872 7-Nov-2014 14:03
would like it for home automation, "just say turn on tv, or start netflix" etc.  nice if you could also control streaming services like google play and play the music through a stereo etc.

 
 
 
 


  #1170885 7-Nov-2014 14:22
If MS put Cortana onto Xbox One, it could handle this as well.... (hint hint MS) ;)




  #1170902 7-Nov-2014 14:56
I've put my name in the "I want an invite" list... Let's see how it goes.




 

  #1171207 7-Nov-2014 22:25
I just got serious e-wood watching this. As a prime member I get precedence and a good price break which is cool. I want one of these so much!

It's going to complement my Kindle FireTV, and HDX 8.9 Tablets nicely. 

This week alone stuff I was given as a result of my membership paid for itself, and last week and the week before. I love it. Best membership I own!

My new Voyage is here Friday I can't wait for that either. 

  #1171224 8-Nov-2014 00:34
Also have requested an invite. Buying too much amazon stuff recently.




Richard rich.ms

  #1172524 10-Nov-2014 23:57
Seriously cool I reckon! what was the half price if you belong to Prime You use to be able to opt in and out of Prime. I also requested a invite. I was however thinking that there may be a an app for the desktop that was voice activated and worked with google now....have yo have a look




Well my invite was confirmed and my purchase made. Youshop will have it Saturday and if that's the case I might have it next Friday and will post feedback after that.

Damn! That is good news. Hopefully my invite gets approved soon. The wife asked "When are we getting one?" when I showed her the video so I guess that is purchase approval.




  #1179314 19-Nov-2014 09:58
networkn: Well my invite was confirmed and my purchase made. Youshop will have it Saturday and if that's the case I might have it next Friday and will post feedback after that.


What? I didn't get my invite confirmation!

Outraged!




 

