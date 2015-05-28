Will post images of this Blunt + Tile when I get home - meanwhile you can find out more here.
Hoofhaarted: How long then till the Golf Umbrellas come with similar tech for Yardage etc :-)
Agreed they are the best umbrellas.
timmmay: If people used their heads and looked after their stuff they wouldn't need an app to find their things.
Umbrellas have little use in Wellington, other than as missiles. Rain rarely falls at an angle you could protect any significant part of you against with a single umbrella.
If all you need is yardage, there are a number of GPS-based golf apps that do that. What I need is the Tile tech in the golf ball, so I can find the damned thing!
Both umbrellas are solidly made and the bigger one is now sitting on the back shelf of my car ready for the next downpour. The small one is in my wife's car doing the same job. The two Tiles have been attached to the respective car keys as we're more likely to misplace the keys then the brollys.
When my order for more Tiles has been satisfied - been waiting two weeks so far - then each umbrellas will be reunited with a Tile.
Think that store had a 25 % off sale on Friday night.....
Bit of a queue for the umbrellas, but picked up my G2.
Oh I'd never heard of these umbrellas. Which store are they in? I'd like to have a look at them.
littleheaven: You can buy them in the Air NZ Airpoints store if you've accumulated enough airpoints dollars.
I got mine off Fly Buys last year, although they don't have them with Tiles (yet?). Be careful searching for them on Fly Buys though, or you might end up with a James Blunt CD.
LOL!
