BDFL - Memuneh
65354 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

# 173579 28-May-2015 10:52
Just got a MMS from home with what looks like a Blunt umbrella with the Tile - a partnership between the two companies (and you don't want to lose a Blunt umbrella, they are too good).

Will post images of this Blunt + Tile when I get home - meanwhile you can find out more here.




 1 | 2
103 posts

Master Geek


  # 1313340 28-May-2015 11:22
How long then till the Golf Umbrellas come with similar tech for Yardage etc :-)

Agreed they are the best umbrellas.

15576 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  # 1313364 28-May-2015 11:37
One person supports this post
If people used their heads and looked after their stuff they wouldn't need an app to find their things.

Umbrellas have little use in Wellington, other than as missiles. Rain rarely falls at an angle you could protect any significant part of you against with a single umbrella.

 
 
 
 


1269 posts

Uber Geek


  # 1313365 28-May-2015 11:38
interesting... I bought myself a Bunt umbrella - brilliant thing it is - but somehow it seems to belong to my wife now. Perhaps if I get another one with a Tile I can prove ownership...

1269 posts

Uber Geek


  # 1313369 28-May-2015 11:41
Hoofhaarted: How long then till the Golf Umbrellas come with similar tech for Yardage etc :-)

Agreed they are the best umbrellas.

If all you need is yardage, there are a number of GPS-based golf apps that do that. What I need is the Tile tech in the golf ball, so I can find the damned thing!



BDFL - Memuneh
65354 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  # 1313371 28-May-2015 11:43
One person supports this post
timmmay: If people used their heads and looked after their stuff they wouldn't need an app to find their things.

Umbrellas have little use in Wellington, other than as missiles. Rain rarely falls at an angle you could protect any significant part of you against with a single umbrella.


We already have an old Blunt model and have successfully used it in Wellington. Their design is very different from the usual ones you buy cheap around town.





103 posts

Master Geek


  # 1313399 28-May-2015 12:08
andrew027:
Hoofhaarted: How long then till the Golf Umbrellas come with similar tech for Yardage etc :-)

Agreed they are the best umbrellas.

If all you need is yardage, there are a number of GPS-based golf apps that do that. What I need is the Tile tech in the golf ball, so I can find the damned thing!


I have most of the GPS yardage apps on my phone :-)

Just thought might be nice thought for the guys who make these umbrellas ( actually an old class mate of mine).

Also def need the tile tech in my golf balls too

326 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  # 1320218 9-Jun-2015 12:25
Just got TWO Blunt umbrellas with Tile attachment from a famous store on Queen street in Auckland. 

 

 

 

Both umbrellas are solidly made and the bigger one is now sitting on the back shelf of my car ready for the next downpour. The small one is in my wife's car doing the same job. The two Tiles have been attached to the respective car keys as we're more likely to misplace the keys then the brollys. 

 


When my order for more Tiles has been satisfied - been waiting two weeks so far - then each umbrellas will be reunited with a Tile.

 
 
 
 


103 posts

Master Geek


  # 1324946 15-Jun-2015 12:53
rogercruse: Just got TWO Blunt umbrellas with Tile attachment from a famous store on Queen street in Auckland.    Both umbrellas are solidly made and the bigger one is now sitting on the back shelf of my car ready for the next downpour. The small one is in my wife's car doing the same job. The two Tiles have been attached to the respective car keys as we're more likely to misplace the keys then the brollys. 
When my order for more Tiles has been satisfied - been waiting two weeks so far - then each umbrellas will be reunited with a Tile.


Think that store had a 25 % off sale on Friday night.....

Bit of a queue for the umbrellas, but picked up my G2.

940 posts

Ultimate Geek


  # 1324964 15-Jun-2015 13:30
Hoofhaarted:
rogercruse: Just got TWO Blunt umbrellas with Tile attachment from a famous store on Queen street in Auckland.    Both umbrellas are solidly made and the bigger one is now sitting on the back shelf of my car ready for the next downpour. The small one is in my wife's car doing the same job. The two Tiles have been attached to the respective car keys as we're more likely to misplace the keys then the brollys. 
When my order for more Tiles has been satisfied - been waiting two weeks so far - then each umbrellas will be reunited with a Tile.


Think that store had a 25 % off sale on Friday night.....

Bit of a queue for the umbrellas, but picked up my G2.


Oh I'd never heard of these umbrellas. Which store are they in? I'd like to have a look at them.

940 posts

Ultimate Geek


  # 1324968 15-Jun-2015 13:37
CutCutCut:
Hoofhaarted:
rogercruse: Just got TWO Blunt umbrellas with Tile attachment from a famous store on Queen street in Auckland.    Both umbrellas are solidly made and the bigger one is now sitting on the back shelf of my car ready for the next downpour. The small one is in my wife's car doing the same job. The two Tiles have been attached to the respective car keys as we're more likely to misplace the keys then the brollys. 
When my order for more Tiles has been satisfied - been waiting two weeks so far - then each umbrellas will be reunited with a Tile.


Think that store had a 25 % off sale on Friday night.....

Bit of a queue for the umbrellas, but picked up my G2.


Oh I'd never heard of these umbrellas. Which store are they in? I'd like to have a look at them.


Oh there's a few stockists in Auckland, I'll have to check these out.

2352 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  # 1324972 15-Jun-2015 13:42
I've been Using Blunts for a couple of years now and have to say that they are good. 

Not convinced my original Blunt XL is quite as good as the new ones though, as it turns inside out relatively easily these days on a windy day. 

My wife's Blunt Mini is a lot better (and the canopy is tighter). 

I may have to invest in a new Blunt. 




Handsome Dan Has Spoken.

103 posts

Master Geek


  # 1325015 15-Jun-2015 14:35
A few Specialty Golf stockists have the larger G1 and G2 golf umbrellas.

2062 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  # 1326281 17-Jun-2015 09:26
You can buy them in the Air NZ Airpoints store if you've accumulated enough airpoints dollars. I've just done 100 of these for my company (with suitable corporate branding added) and they are hugely popular. Must look at the "with tile" option when I need to restock.




1269 posts

Uber Geek


  # 1326353 17-Jun-2015 10:38
One person supports this post
littleheaven: You can buy them in the Air NZ Airpoints store if you've accumulated enough airpoints dollars.

I got mine off Fly Buys last year, although they don't have them with Tiles (yet?).  Be careful searching for them on Fly Buys though, or you might end up with a James Blunt CD.

2062 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  # 1329035 22-Jun-2015 09:34
andrew027:
littleheaven: You can buy them in the Air NZ Airpoints store if you've accumulated enough airpoints dollars.

I got mine off Fly Buys last year, although they don't have them with Tiles (yet?).  Be careful searching for them on Fly Buys though, or you might end up with a James Blunt CD.


 

LOL!




 1 | 2
