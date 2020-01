Just got TWO Blunt umbrellas with Tile attachment from a famous store on Queen street in Auckland.

Both umbrellas are solidly made and the bigger one is now sitting on the back shelf of my car ready for the next downpour. The small one is in my wife's car doing the same job. The two Tiles have been attached to the respective car keys as we're more likely to misplace the keys then the brollys.

When my order for more Tiles has been satisfied - been waiting two weeks so far - then each umbrellas will be reunited with a Tile.