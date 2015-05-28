

I've been Using Blunts for a couple of years now and have to say that they are good.



Not convinced my original Blunt XL is quite as good as the new ones though, as it turns inside out relatively easily these days on a windy day.



My wife's Blunt Mini is a lot better (and the canopy is tighter).



I may have to invest in a new Blunt.



Handsome Dan Has Spoken.