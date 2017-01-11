Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
# 207738 11-Jan-2017 17:51
If I recall correctly, starter kit was $1,000 on launch.

 

Some time back, price was halved to $500.

 

Now I see they are currently offering it for free.

 

Business must be booming.

 

(I'd be gutted if I was one of the few who forked out the $1,000)

/dev/null
  # 1701594 11-Jan-2017 18:48
Honestly what is the catch? That's cheap as hell.




  # 1701597 11-Jan-2017 19:05
2 people support this post
I wonder if Morepork is heading down the same road as TiVo and Igloo, telco ventures are a minefield




  # 1701608 11-Jan-2017 19:30
MikeB4: I wonder if Morepork is heading down the same road as TiVo and Igloo, telco ventures are a minefield


Perhaps Lightbox might not be the only thing offered for free with spark broadband in future ... ?

  # 1701613 11-Jan-2017 19:39
dafman:
MikeB4: I wonder if Morepork is heading down the same road as TiVo and Igloo, telco ventures are a minefield


Perhaps Lightbox might not be the only thing offered for free with spark broadband in future ... ?


That is a real possibility




  # 1701615 11-Jan-2017 19:44
Bigpipe seems to be the only business they have off to the side that actually has paying customers

  # 1701621 11-Jan-2017 19:55
Qrious is doing ok




  # 1701639 11-Jan-2017 20:21
MikeB4: I wonder if Morepork is heading down the same road as TiVo and Igloo, telco ventures are a minefield

 

 

 

Although sold thru Spark stores, TiVo was owned by Hybrid TV (Seven Media Group (Australia) and TVNZ (New Zealand)) and Igloo was a joint effort by Sky and TVNZ. So neither were a telco venture.

 
 
 
 


  # 1702032 12-Jan-2017 13:35
2 people support this post
I paid money for mine - not the $1k, but doesn't bother me they are giving them out for free.  Served the purpose at the time, solved the problem I had (failing wired alarm and desire for remote control).  This free offer won't change that past value :-)

 

 

 

As for the service - I initially wanted to save the $30/month and DIY but quickly decided their SaaS backend, and control panel with built in backup battery and 4G SIM, was worth the $30/month.  I give this kit the thumbs up :b




  # 1702062 12-Jan-2017 14:06
michaelmurfy:

 

Honestly what is the catch? That's cheap as hell.

 

 

the catch is the very pricey $30 a month fee you cant avoid.  gez, ring.com is only $4-5 a month.

  # 1702069 12-Jan-2017 14:10
One person supports this post
reven:

 

michaelmurfy:

 

Honestly what is the catch? That's cheap as hell.

 

 

the catch is the very pricey $30 a month fee you cant avoid.  gez, ring.com is only $4-5 a month.

 

 

 

 

I don't think it is that pricey compared to traditional security systems. $30 a months is only $1 a day for security, and to install a standalone system is about $1k. But compared to other offerings such as Ring or Nest security, they appear to have a lower monthly fee for saving the recordings. From a brief look, it doesn't appear they have an outside camera. That is one of the good things about the nest system. Also don't know how long it retains recordings for. Nest allows 10 or 30 days of recordings archive depending on the plan. I am looking at options myself, so will have to review this system to see how it measures up.

  # 1702070 12-Jan-2017 14:13
yeah i get your point of $1 a day.  that seems to be the norm, well in nz.  I do think they should half be around $15-$20 a month though and they might in the future if ring etc brings in more and more competition.

 

 

 

the fact its zwave is news to me and it would work with my zwave locks is pretty cool.... might take the plunge... its not a huge investment...

  # 1702073 12-Jan-2017 14:20
ooo interesting, need a remote operated system.  Is this service likely to continue, what happens if Spark decide to end it?  can you still use it, i.e. replace the sim with another one and re-direct the storage elsewhere?  Would the app continue to work... I wouldn't want to get a system with limited life!

One person supports this post
k, just chatted with them asking a few questions, in case anyone else is interested heres the chat:

 


Me: 1) does the app email/text/notify you when a devices battery is low
Morepork: yes, low battery will be alerted by the device & app

Me: 2) is there a "home/night" mode setting, where you can set the alarm off if a exterior door/window is opened but not internal motion sensors?
Morepork: Yes, this is called ARM - STAY, when you are home

 

Me: 3) can i set pins/schedules for a yale lock from the app (i do this currently with a vera zwave controller but would replace that)
Morepork: 3) Yes, you can control the yale lock from your app , here is more info : https://morepork.zendesk.com/hc/en-us/articles/217787098-Create-a-lock-access-code

Me: 4) would the alarm automatically lock the zwave locks when armed?
Morepork: 4) Yes, when you ARM, it will activate all the sensors that is not bypassed or not left open

Me: 5) can i schedule the arm-stay to turn on automatically?
Morepork: 5) You will need to Amr-Stay from the panel or app

Me: 6) any kind of API to interface with the system?
Morepork: No

 

Me: 7) can my phone automatically set the alarm when I leave the house (i.e. geofencing)
Morepork: 7) yes, geofencing is an option . Geo location reminders: https://morepork.zendesk.com/hc/en-us/articles/217787138-Geo-location-reminders

 

 

not surprised about no API, but pleasantly surprised about geofencing.

  # 1702079 12-Jan-2017 14:34
and I took the plunge.  4-6 working days to arrive, couple of sensors charged straightaway, monthly fee starts when the arrive....

 

bugger, forgot to ask if its a real month or a 30 day month.....  i bet its a 30 day month....

  # 1702080 12-Jan-2017 14:38
surprised, its a true month not every 30 days (lightbox is every 30 days, so they think theres only 360 days in a year).  figured morepork being spark as well they would do the same.  glad they dont (i get paid monthly).

