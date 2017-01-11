reven: michaelmurfy: Honestly what is the catch? That's cheap as hell. the catch is the very pricey $30 a month fee you cant avoid. gez, ring.com is only $4-5 a month.

I don't think it is that pricey compared to traditional security systems. $30 a months is only $1 a day for security, and to install a standalone system is about $1k. But compared to other offerings such as Ring or Nest security, they appear to have a lower monthly fee for saving the recordings. From a brief look, it doesn't appear they have an outside camera. That is one of the good things about the nest system. Also don't know how long it retains recordings for. Nest allows 10 or 30 days of recordings archive depending on the plan. I am looking at options myself, so will have to review this system to see how it measures up.