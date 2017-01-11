If I recall correctly, starter kit was $1,000 on launch.
Some time back, price was halved to $500.
Now I see they are currently offering it for free.
Business must be booming.
(I'd be gutted if I was one of the few who forked out the $1,000)
Honestly what is the catch? That's cheap as hell.
Mike
MikeB4: I wonder if Morepork is heading down the same road as TiVo and Igloo, telco ventures are a minefield
dafman:MikeB4: I wonder if Morepork is heading down the same road as TiVo and Igloo, telco ventures are a minefield
Perhaps Lightbox might not be the only thing offered for free with spark broadband in future ... ?
Bigpipe seems to be the only business they have off to the side that actually has paying customers
MikeB4: I wonder if Morepork is heading down the same road as TiVo and Igloo, telco ventures are a minefield
Although sold thru Spark stores, TiVo was owned by Hybrid TV (Seven Media Group (Australia) and TVNZ (New Zealand)) and Igloo was a joint effort by Sky and TVNZ. So neither were a telco venture.
I paid money for mine - not the $1k, but doesn't bother me they are giving them out for free. Served the purpose at the time, solved the problem I had (failing wired alarm and desire for remote control). This free offer won't change that past value :-)
As for the service - I initially wanted to save the $30/month and DIY but quickly decided their SaaS backend, and control panel with built in backup battery and 4G SIM, was worth the $30/month. I give this kit the thumbs up :b
the catch is the very pricey $30 a month fee you cant avoid. gez, ring.com is only $4-5 a month.
the catch is the very pricey $30 a month fee you cant avoid. gez, ring.com is only $4-5 a month.
I don't think it is that pricey compared to traditional security systems. $30 a months is only $1 a day for security, and to install a standalone system is about $1k. But compared to other offerings such as Ring or Nest security, they appear to have a lower monthly fee for saving the recordings. From a brief look, it doesn't appear they have an outside camera. That is one of the good things about the nest system. Also don't know how long it retains recordings for. Nest allows 10 or 30 days of recordings archive depending on the plan. I am looking at options myself, so will have to review this system to see how it measures up.
yeah i get your point of $1 a day. that seems to be the norm, well in nz. I do think they should half be around $15-$20 a month though and they might in the future if ring etc brings in more and more competition.
the fact its zwave is news to me and it would work with my zwave locks is pretty cool.... might take the plunge... its not a huge investment...
ooo interesting, need a remote operated system. Is this service likely to continue, what happens if Spark decide to end it? can you still use it, i.e. replace the sim with another one and re-direct the storage elsewhere? Would the app continue to work... I wouldn't want to get a system with limited life!
k, just chatted with them asking a few questions, in case anyone else is interested heres the chat:
Me: 1) does the app email/text/notify you when a devices battery is low
Morepork: yes, low battery will be alerted by the device & app
Me: 2) is there a "home/night" mode setting, where you can set the alarm off if a exterior door/window is opened but not internal motion sensors?
Morepork: Yes, this is called ARM - STAY, when you are home
Me: 3) can i set pins/schedules for a yale lock from the app (i do this currently with a vera zwave controller but would replace that)
Morepork: 3) Yes, you can control the yale lock from your app , here is more info : https://morepork.zendesk.com/hc/en-us/articles/217787098-Create-a-lock-access-code
Me: 4) would the alarm automatically lock the zwave locks when armed?
Morepork: 4) Yes, when you ARM, it will activate all the sensors that is not bypassed or not left open
Me: 5) can i schedule the arm-stay to turn on automatically?
Morepork: 5) You will need to Amr-Stay from the panel or app
Me: 6) any kind of API to interface with the system?
Morepork: No
Me: 7) can my phone automatically set the alarm when I leave the house (i.e. geofencing)
Morepork: 7) yes, geofencing is an option . Geo location reminders: https://morepork.zendesk.com/hc/en-us/articles/217787138-Geo-location-reminders
not surprised about no API, but pleasantly surprised about geofencing.
and I took the plunge. 4-6 working days to arrive, couple of sensors charged straightaway, monthly fee starts when the arrive....
bugger, forgot to ask if its a real month or a 30 day month..... i bet its a 30 day month....
surprised, its a true month not every 30 days (lightbox is every 30 days, so they think theres only 360 days in a year). figured morepork being spark as well they would do the same. glad they dont (i get paid monthly).