Hi have an approx 5-6 year old heatpump that has extremely limited timer functions, which are essentially limited to one-time on or off settings.

I would like to achieve the following:

0600 switch to heating 18 degrees

0820 switch to dehumidifier mode

1620 switch to heating 21 degrees

2230 switch to dehumidifier mode

I think I should be able to program the appropriate commands into my hub-based Harmony remote, but can't see any way to set timers.

It wouldn't even be a huge problem if I had to manually set most of these modes if I could do it remotely - but the one at 0600 needs a timer, as the idea is for the heat to come on before we wake up.

I have a couple of Raspberry Pi 2 devices lying around if they could somehow be used?

Anyone done something like this, or have ideas how I can make it work?