3063 posts

Uber Geek


#214635 22-May-2017 11:28
Hi have an approx 5-6 year old heatpump that has extremely limited timer functions, which are essentially limited to one-time on or off settings.

 

I would like to achieve the following:

 

  • 0600 switch to heating 18 degrees
  • 0820 switch to dehumidifier mode
  • 1620 switch to heating 21 degrees
  • 2230 switch to dehumidifier mode

I think I should be able to program the appropriate commands into my hub-based Harmony remote, but can't see any way to set timers.

 

It wouldn't even be a huge problem if I had to manually set most of these modes if I could do it remotely - but the one at 0600 needs a timer, as the idea is for the heat to come on before we wake up.

 

I have a couple of Raspberry Pi 2 devices lying around if they could somehow be used?

 

Anyone done something like this, or have ideas how I can make it work?




1025 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #1785890 22-May-2017 11:33
Have you had a look at this ?

 

https://support.myharmony.com/en-us/schedule-activity

 

Looks like you need to setup 3 activities - Dehum, set one 'Heat to 18' and one 'Heat to 21', then should be able to schedule

3467 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #1785891 22-May-2017 11:35
if you can do it with a harmony hub, install openhab on your pi, install the harmony addon for openhab, setup some timer based rules to set those modes, and you're away laughing.

 
 
 
 


108 posts

Master Geek

Subscriber

  #1785895 22-May-2017 11:39
I'm in much the same situation - wanting to smarten up a dumb heat pump and a raspberry pi sitting around. Some months ago, I found out about Home Assistantand it looks to be along the lines of what I'm after - but I just haven't gone any further into it... yet.

 

 

1025 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #1785896 22-May-2017 11:40
reven:

 

if you can do it with a harmony hub, install openhab on your pi, install the harmony addon for openhab, setup some timer based rules to set those modes, and you're away laughing.

 

 

Or Home Assistant on the Pi using Hassbian, or IFTTT

15847 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #1785897 22-May-2017 11:42
Get a BroadLink IR controller, it has an app. It's easy and works well for my two older heat pumps - I had to get two units as they're in different rooms. From ebay/dx the cost was low. $40 from Bangood, which is meant to be reputable (I ordered something else from them last week).

 

The BroadLink is probably easier than using an R.Pi and other stuff. You just plug the RM Pro in, configure it, and off it goes. It's a little fiddly but ok.

 

Thread on heat pump automation.



3063 posts

Uber Geek


  #1785901 22-May-2017 11:45
jnimmo:

 

Have you had a look at this ?

 

https://support.myharmony.com/en-us/schedule-activity

 

Looks like you need to setup 3 activities - Dehum, set one 'Heat to 18' and one 'Heat to 21', then should be able to schedule

 

 

Not sure how I missed that, I searched and could only find info on setting a sleep timer.

 

I'll give this a try tonight.

2899 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #1785903 22-May-2017 11:47
Another vote for the broadlink. I have the RM Mini from Aliexpress and it works very well. It's cheaper than the RM pro as it doesn't have 433mhz just IR.




15847 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #1785907 22-May-2017 11:50
hairy1: Another vote for the broadlink. I have the RM Mini from Aliexpress and it works very well. It's cheaper than the RM pro as it doesn't have 433mhz just IR.

 

I didn't even know it had that. What can it control?



3063 posts

Uber Geek


  #1785911 22-May-2017 12:00
Thanks for all the replies guys.

 

I'll have to check the model number when I get home, I was just looking at the Mitsubishi website and I think mine might actually be compatible with their WiFi Controller unit which I believe allows timer functions etc as well. If that will work then I'll price that as well as if not too expensive probably easier to just do that.

7026 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #1785924 22-May-2017 12:32
 I don't think I've ever seen a product with as good reviews on banggood:

 

https://www.banggood.com/Broadlink-Black-Bean-Smart-Home-Wifi-Remote-IR-Controller-Universal-Appliances-Smart-Control-p-1049494.html

 

 

 

 

4784 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #1785943 22-May-2017 13:03
Jaxson:

 

 I don't think I've ever seen a product with as good reviews on banggood:

 

https://www.banggood.com/Broadlink-Black-Bean-Smart-Home-Wifi-Remote-IR-Controller-Universal-Appliances-Smart-Control-p-1049494.html

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Has anyone got one of these?  Can you poke http commands at it and control IR devices?  

 

Also does it have RC5 and RC6 for tellys, av equipment etc?  I've got a built one out of a rasbperry pi that works well for my stereo, but adding something like this for my tv would be great.

 

 




15847 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #1785950 22-May-2017 13:09
davidcole:

 

Has anyone got one of these?  Can you poke http commands at it and control IR devices?  

 

Also does it have RC5 and RC6 for tellys, av equipment etc?  I've got a built one out of a rasbperry pi that works well for my stereo, but adding something like this for my tv would be great.

 

 

If it's like the RM Pro it's basically an IR blaster you control with an app. It has no output ports, just IR.

285 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #1785951 22-May-2017 13:09
Paul1977:

 

Thanks for all the replies guys.

 

I'll have to check the model number when I get home, I was just looking at the Mitsubishi website and I think mine might actually be compatible with their WiFi Controller unit which I believe allows timer functions etc as well. If that will work then I'll price that as well as if not too expensive probably easier to just do that.

 

 

From memory they're about $450.

4784 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #1785956 22-May-2017 13:22
timmmay:

 

davidcole:

 

Has anyone got one of these?  Can you poke http commands at it and control IR devices?  

 

Also does it have RC5 and RC6 for tellys, av equipment etc?  I've got a built one out of a rasbperry pi that works well for my stereo, but adding something like this for my tv would be great.

 

 

If it's like the RM Pro it's basically an IR blaster you control with an app. It has no output ports, just IR.

 

 

 

 

Seems some have been trying to reverse engineer the tcp/udp payload: https://community.openhab.org/t/broadlink-black-bean-rm-3-mini-ir-controller-integration-in-openhab/11453/23 




3063 posts

Uber Geek


  #1785957 22-May-2017 13:24
ghettomaster:

 

Paul1977:

 

Thanks for all the replies guys.

 

I'll have to check the model number when I get home, I was just looking at the Mitsubishi website and I think mine might actually be compatible with their WiFi Controller unit which I believe allows timer functions etc as well. If that will work then I'll price that as well as if not too expensive probably easier to just do that.

 

 

From memory they're about $450.

 

 

Hmmm... that seems ridiculously expensive.

