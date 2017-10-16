ashtonaut:

A thread for owners and prospective owners. Check YouTube for reviews and comparisons, this model compares very well with the high end Roombas but at a fraction of the price.



I purchased mine from www.geekbuying.com.



They retail there for US$399, but use the code MIROBOTD for US$159 off (code still works, not sure when it expires). Add ~US$40 for shipping (choose TNT), that gets you to about US$280. Add shipping insurance if you want (I did but it’s probably not needed). I paid in USD with PayPal to keep it all in USD (see below).



When mine entered the country the official NZ Customs FX rate (Google it) was 0.71, which worked out to about NZ$397, just under the GST threshold so all good.



The issue now is that the Customs FX rate is going down to 0.69 next week (they fix the rate in advance), so that will push the converted price just over NZ$400. I suspect you will be OK, but it’s a risk.



I ordered on 8 Oct, it shipped on 11 Oct and was delivered today. Full tracking all the way with TNT, final delivery by NZ Couriers.



The iOS app is excellent and works better than I expected. Let me know if you have any questions, I’m very impressed so far.

