ashtonaut:

Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsGadgets, robotics, home automation, electronics (including wearables)Xiaomi Mi Robot Vacuum


346 posts

Ultimate Geek


#223773 16-Oct-2017 22:14
3 people support this post
Send private message quote this post

A thread for owners and prospective owners. Check YouTube for reviews and comparisons, this model compares very well with the high end Roombas but at a fraction of the price.

I purchased mine from www.geekbuying.com.

They retail there for US$399, but use the code MIROBOTD for US$159 off (code still works, not sure when it expires). Add ~US$40 for shipping (choose TNT), that gets you to about US$280. Add shipping insurance if you want (I did but it’s probably not needed). I paid in USD with PayPal to keep it all in USD (see below).

When mine entered the country the official NZ Customs FX rate (Google it) was 0.71, which worked out to about NZ$397, just under the GST threshold so all good.

The issue now is that the Customs FX rate is going down to 0.69 next week (they fix the rate in advance), so that will push the converted price just over NZ$400. I suspect you will be OK, but it’s a risk.

I ordered on 8 Oct, it shipped on 11 Oct and was delivered today. Full tracking all the way with TNT, final delivery by NZ Couriers.

The iOS app is excellent and works better than I expected. Let me know if you have any questions, I’m very impressed so far.

 

[Mod: Murf - Updated URL as no HTTP to HTTPS redirect]

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7 | 8 | 9 | 10 | 11 | ... | 40
/dev/null
9069 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #1884658 16-Oct-2017 22:53
Send private message quote this post

Thanks for that! Would be very interested in your opinions so keep us updated. I've been pretty keen on grabbing one except not sure if I need one for my small 2 bedroom home :)




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz
A quick guide to picking the right ISP | The Router GuideCommunity UniFi Cloud Controller | Ubiquiti Edgerouter Tutorial | Sharesies

1703 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #1884662 16-Oct-2017 23:00
Send private message quote this post

Which warehouse did you purchase from? I can only see entries on Geekbuying.com with discounts and specials already applied. Sorry I am probably just being dense!

 
 
 
 




346 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #1884665 16-Oct-2017 23:06
Send private message quote this post

Choose CN warehouse (I don’t know if it matters).

There are discounts already applied to the RRP, but when you add the coupon code in the checkout process they get superseded with the better one.

/dev/null
9069 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #1884667 16-Oct-2017 23:12
Send private message quote this post

Bugger - looks like it doesn't work with me:

 




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz
A quick guide to picking the right ISP | The Router GuideCommunity UniFi Cloud Controller | Ubiquiti Edgerouter Tutorial | Sharesies



346 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #1884668 16-Oct-2017 23:15
One person supports this post
Send private message quote this post

Power supply tip: It comes with a Chinese plug, but this is a perfect replacement:

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/CABDNX9009/DYNAMIX-2M-Figure-8-Power-Cord---2-pin-plug-to-fig

App setup tips:
- the app is called Mi Home (iOS and Android). Search for “Xiaomi” in the App Store, it’s a green icon and the name is in Chinese characters (the app is in English though)
- set the app region to mainland China so you can add the vacuum and update the firmware
- install the English language pack so the vac speaks to you in English, not Chinese

/dev/null
9069 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #1884669 16-Oct-2017 23:16
Send private message quote this post

Actually found one:

Use the HK shipping one and apply the discount code "OKYXFUKD" - this gives $165.00US off bringing it down to $234.99US

 

Edit: Shipping is a killer this method. Updated the OP's post.




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz
A quick guide to picking the right ISP | The Router GuideCommunity UniFi Cloud Controller | Ubiquiti Edgerouter Tutorial | Sharesies



346 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #1884670 16-Oct-2017 23:20
Send private message quote this post

michaelmurfy:

Bugger - looks like it doesn't work with me:




Sorry, wrong Code!!

MIROBOTD

Just checked and it still works.

I can’t edit my OP, would you mind?

 
 
 
 




346 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #1884672 16-Oct-2017 23:22
Send private message quote this post

michaelmurfy:

Actually found one:

Use the HK shipping one and apply the discount code "OKYXFUKD" - this gives $165.00US off bringing it down to $234.99US



Wow that’s an even better deal. Nice.

That might squeeze you under NZ$400 even after the upcoming exchange rate change. Not sure if the TNT shipping is an option from HK though

2698 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #1884677 16-Oct-2017 23:28
Send private message quote this post

This looks almost identical to the iRobot Roomba 980!




Sony

 

--

 

NZ TechBlog Follow me on Twitter | My Geekzone blog |

/dev/null
9069 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #1884678 16-Oct-2017 23:29
Send private message quote this post

ashtonaut:
That might squeeze you under NZ$400 even after the upcoming exchange rate change. Not sure if the TNT shipping is an option from HK though

 

Yeah works out at the same price in the end after shipping but the shipping is via EMS. I think the China one is better due to faster shipping. The discount code is valid until the end of October so got a bit of time to decide if I want one :)




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz
A quick guide to picking the right ISP | The Router GuideCommunity UniFi Cloud Controller | Ubiquiti Edgerouter Tutorial | Sharesies



346 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #1884679 16-Oct-2017 23:30
Send private message quote this post

sonyxperiageek:

This looks almost identical to the iRobot Roomba 980!



Yeah, it gets better reviews in some areas, not quite as good in others (primarily suction power IIRC), but the side by side reviews I’ve read generally put the Xiaomi slightly ahead (and that’s not factoring the huge price gap).

2698 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #1884683 16-Oct-2017 23:34
Send private message quote this post

ashtonaut:
sonyxperiageek:

 

This looks almost identical to the iRobot Roomba 980!

 



Yeah, it gets better reviews in some areas, not quite as good in others (primarily suction power IIRC), but the side by side reviews I’ve read generally put the Xiaomi slightly ahead (and that’s not factoring the huge price gap).

 

For that price tag, I could buy 3 of the Xiaomi vacuums to vacuum the house all at the same time, while still having a bit left than if I bought one Roomba 980! :P




Sony

 

--

 

NZ TechBlog Follow me on Twitter | My Geekzone blog |

30 posts

Geek


  #1884750 17-Oct-2017 08:00
Send private message quote this post

I too have taken the plunge and bought one of these with the helpful insights from @ashtonaut.
Am hoping that with shipping times I sneak in under the current customs exchange rates.
Even with GST these seem really well priced compared to similarly spec’d cleaners.



346 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #1884751 17-Oct-2017 08:03
Send private message quote this post

shim99: I too have taken the plunge and bought one of these with the helpful insights from @ashtonaut.
Am hoping that with shipping times I sneak in under the current customs exchange rates.
Even with GST these seem really well priced compared to similarly spec’d cleaners.


Yes, even if you have to pay the circa $100 GST and handling fee, at $500 it’s still an absolute bargain for the features you get. At $400 it’s even better 😀

665 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #1884756 17-Oct-2017 08:23
Send private message quote this post

I have a large two-storey house with a mixture of carpet, slate and tile floors. Would one of these units be useful?




Amanon

 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7 | 8 | 9 | 10 | 11 | ... | 40
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic



Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

Withings launches three new devices to help monitor heart health from home
Posted 13-Feb-2020 20:05

Auckland start-up Yourcar matches new car buyers with dealerships
Posted 13-Feb-2020 18:05

School gardens go high tech to teach kids the importance of technology
Posted 13-Feb-2020 11:10

Malwarebytes finds Mac threats outpace Windows for the first time
Posted 13-Feb-2020 08:01

Amazon launches Echo Show 8 in Australia and New Zealand
Posted 8-Feb-2020 20:36

Vodafone New Zealand starts two year partnership with LetsPlay.Live
Posted 28-Jan-2020 11:24

Ring launches indoor-only security camera
Posted 23-Jan-2020 17:26

New report findings will help schools implement the digital technologies curriculum content
Posted 23-Jan-2020 17:25

N4L to upgrade & support wireless internet inside schools
Posted 23-Jan-2020 17:22

Netflix releases 21 Studio Ghibli works
Posted 22-Jan-2020 11:42

Vodafone integrates eSIM into device and wearable roadmap
Posted 17-Jan-2020 09:45

Do you need this camera app? Group investigates privacy implications
Posted 16-Jan-2020 03:30

JBL launches headphones range designed for gaming
Posted 13-Jan-2020 09:59

Withings introduces ScanWatch wearable combining ECG and sleep apnea detection
Posted 9-Jan-2020 18:34

NZ Police releases public app
Posted 8-Jan-2020 11:43


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.