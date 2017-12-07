I found the smappee to be generally good. The appliance identification could be a bit variable, especially with low power devices, although their v2 update did help a bit. Summary - overall good, and worthwhile, but don't expect it to be 100% on the appliance ID'ing. Once it's learnt the mainstream devices it was certainly enough to see the events for when the fridge cycled into cooling mode, or you ran the washing machine/drier/toaster, microwave, etc,etc.

More recently I've been using it to monitor overall power consumption relatively to power pricing (flick user). Pic below from the flick thread last month. Shaded section is active power consumption for the house.

Ideally I'd like to retain the ability to identify devices that are turning on/off which is a feature the smappee does have. Although if a consumption only solution was available for a significantly cheaper price, I'd consider it as an interim until I could stump up to replace the smappee or see wait for one of the pre-order alternatives to come into the market and see what the feedbacks like.

I'm also considering cracking the case on the smappee open to see what sort of module it's got and whether it's practical to replace, but trying to avoid that until i have a definitive answer from smappee support, and answers to a few questions on their repair/replace service they have listed on the website.