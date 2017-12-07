Kicking off a new thread since the previous one auto locked years ago.
Does anyone know of any more options for home power consumption monitoring, and ideally non intrusive load monitoring?
I've had a smappee for the past 3 years, but the wifi module in it just fell over on the weekend, so no connectivity now.
List I have currently from the previous thread are:
Smappee - www.smappee.com - available to order, existing product.
Wattcost - www.wattcost.com - looks to be pre-orders still.
EcoIsMe - www.ecoisme.com - also looks to be pre-order.
Are there any alternatives to Smappee that are actually on the market already? Feedback?
Thanks.
Jp.