I bought a few of these for the boys bedrooms and they work well from the remotes that came with them.
Anyone had any luck communicating with these outside of the supplied remotes and app? e.g. home assistant or similar
There lights are now supported in Home Assistant and work really well.
Just wondering if anyone is using these with the app. I've just put 3 (waiting on the 4th to come in stock) in the bedroom and having no joy setting up with the app. I get as far as a login page with 2 fields saying 'please input username' and 'please input password'. The username field has a mobile phone icon. As far as I can tell from the userguide and youtube video this should be my wifi network name and password, but every time I hit 'login' it thinks for a couple of minutes or so, then doesn't do anything. No error message, no success message, no minimising.
I've uninstalled and reinstalled the app and tried multiple times on a couple of bulbs. The app doesn't get great reviews from everyone, but clearly others have got things up and running.
I'm hoping I'll be able to get it sorted and keep them. I did get them on a bit of a whim thinking it would be nice to not have to widen the existing holes, which I'll have to do if I go to Hue (I have a Hue bridge). And I like the idea of the full colour spectrum.
@LisaM77 do not know if this will help, but after pulling our hair out i read on another brands site, that by turning their lights off and on five times it resets them, i did this to the iGlo bulbs and BAM easily connected both bulbs to the app. Once in the app the Help section says to turn the bulbs off at the wall three times to reset them, but my god how hard would it be for iGlo to make this info very easy to find or i don't know have a FAQ option on the first page of their app.
Then again i guess, every App based product i ever dealt with is so counter intuitive and just poorly thrown together.
Thanks for the update @Kornflake. It's good to know that that is some way of making them work, but I gave up and returned the bulbs. I ended up going with Hue downlights and they have plenty of shades of white and I'm really happy with them. I had to get an electrician out to install a new external light fitting so had him do the install at the same time.
Bulbs out of the box really shouldn't need resetting. It looked like at least one of them had been unpacked before so I wonder how many times they've been purchased and returned.
Any idea if these work with Alexa, have done a bit of googling but nothing clearly comes up. Cheers
I got one to try out as it was available in B22 but the aliexpress ones were not. I dont think I have had any issues with it dropping off the wifi. My other lamps are all rock solid on the wifi (unifi HD accesspoint in the shed where many of them are and the AC PROs in the house)
The light on the iglo is terrible tho. Its really low rate PWM like the cheap IR remote controlled lamps. So it makes everything it lights seem to be in a low FPS video when its dimmed down (not as bad but you can see anything moving leaving trails etc) - as opposed to the arilux ones I have which have an app with native alexa and google home support, and seem to have a dedicated LED driver chip that does constant current not PWM to dim.
I got some cheaper brand that has E27 and B22 options (fckisma? brand) and they have a blue flash on power up, and are also visible PWM dimming and the housing on them all looks the same. Also the fskimila lamp has the ESP module on a board down the middle of the lamp that is inaccessible whereas the arilux has it on the front where you can get to all the pins if you want to reflash them. I have found the stock software on them all to work fine for now.
Hi, got this unlocked to get feedback from those who are using iGlo. I am planning to replace the existing lights with LED, looking for smart bulbs/downlights(close to 20) so i can control with Alexa. Electrician suggested these, would like to get your opinion before proceeding further. Any other suggestions are also welcome.
I had iGlo bulbs and returned them. They had a habit of falling off the wifi daily.