I got one to try out as it was available in B22 but the aliexpress ones were not. I dont think I have had any issues with it dropping off the wifi. My other lamps are all rock solid on the wifi (unifi HD accesspoint in the shed where many of them are and the AC PROs in the house)

The light on the iglo is terrible tho. Its really low rate PWM like the cheap IR remote controlled lamps. So it makes everything it lights seem to be in a low FPS video when its dimmed down (not as bad but you can see anything moving leaving trails etc) - as opposed to the arilux ones I have which have an app with native alexa and google home support, and seem to have a dedicated LED driver chip that does constant current not PWM to dim.

I got some cheaper brand that has E27 and B22 options (fckisma? brand) and they have a blue flash on power up, and are also visible PWM dimming and the housing on them all looks the same. Also the fskimila lamp has the ESP module on a board down the middle of the lamp that is inaccessible whereas the arilux has it on the front where you can get to all the pins if you want to reflash them. I have found the stock software on them all to work fine for now.