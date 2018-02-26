Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsGadgets, robotics, home automation, electronics (including wearables)Has anyone built a Magic Mirror here?
SumnerBoy

1886 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

#230503 26-Feb-2018 22:19
Send private message

Pretty popular DIY project which I have been interested in for a while. 

 

https://magicmirror.builders/

 

Just wondering if anyone has built one locally, and what materials they used and where they sourced them. In particular the reflective panel/sheet. 

 

I have a black glass splashback behind the cook top which would be perfect for one of these, showing time, weather, family calendar entries would be very useful I reckon, but that would involve a major project to remove the existing splashback and fit the monitor in the wall etc. Probably not going to get sign off for that, so will start with a standalone version and see how that goes...

 

@xbmcnut - I think I saw you popping up in the MM forums...got any helpful tips?!

michaelmurfy
/dev/ttys0
10950 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #1964831 26-Feb-2018 22:34
Send private message

I was really wanting to build one but the glass was prohibitively expensive last time I checked.




Michael Murphy


freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
73827 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #1964832 26-Feb-2018 22:39
Send private message

I saw a MirrorMe booth in a trade show - really cool and interactive.






 

 

 

freitasm on Keybase 

 



UHD

UHD
655 posts

Ultimate Geek
Inactive user


  #1964925 27-Feb-2018 10:23
Send private message

These guys seem to do relatively cheap fixed size panels but I'm not sure about the shipping costs (USA based).

 

https://www.twowaymirrors.com/smart-mirror/

 

If you want something custom it will likely always be costly.



xbmcnut
345 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #1965115 27-Feb-2018 14:21
Send private message

@SumnerBoy

 

Yes, I built one and plan to deploy in new house behind mirror to display the pool temp via MQTT along with tide and weather info. Works great. I have a picture on the Home Assistant forum somewhere. I'll see if I can link to it. I have an image I could maybe share with you as it was quite a challenge to get it all working (and starting automatically) when I did it but that was over a year ago.






xbmcnut
345 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #1965117 27-Feb-2018 14:22
Send private message

Here you go https://community.home-assistant.io/t/magic-mirror/8443/3?u=xbmcnut






SumnerBoy

1886 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #1965120 27-Feb-2018 14:26
Send private message

Yeah that is very nice - I am more interested in the hardware side of things - I am pretty happy I can get the RPi + MM software running - just trying to figure out where to source the reflective screen, suitable monitor etc.

 

Thanks for sharing tho!

xbmcnut
345 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #1965412 27-Feb-2018 22:54
Send private message

I tried the roll up film from Ali but it was rubbish. Found some decent sized 3mm solid film on Amazon but ended up choosing glass. Got a 300mm x 300mm partly coated glass sheet to test and it works well (local glass Co.). That's what I'll up end using. For a monitor, I've got an old Philips 22" computer monitor with HDMI and an old 32" Sony TV with 1 x HDMI that is only 1366 x 768 and no Freeview but that is all you need for MM. Once you strip of the bulky casing, there is not much to them. Helps I'm a TV Technician by trade though!! Another life :)








da5id
552 posts

Ultimate Geek
Inactive user


  #1967960 4-Mar-2018 17:03
Send private message

I've seen one being taken around wedding venues here - 

 

 

 

https://www.facebook.com/magicalmirror.co.nz/

SumnerBoy

1886 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #1968026 4-Mar-2018 21:25
Send private message

xbmcnut:

 

I tried the roll up film from Ali but it was rubbish. Found some decent sized 3mm solid film on Amazon but ended up choosing glass. Got a 300mm x 300mm partly coated glass sheet to test and it works well (local glass Co.). That's what I'll up end using. For a monitor, I've got an old Philips 22" computer monitor with HDMI and an old 32" Sony TV with 1 x HDMI that is only 1366 x 768 and no Freeview but that is all you need for MM. Once you strip of the bulky casing, there is not much to them. Helps I'm a TV Technician by trade though!! Another life :)

 

 

So what exactly did you specify when speaking to the glass co? Is it some sort of transparent (xx%?) mirror? 

 

Is there much to stripping off the bulky casing? I have a 32" TV sitting unused which could be perfect.

xbmcnut
345 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #1968038 4-Mar-2018 21:56
Send private message

Try this https://www.magicmirrorcentral.com/best-glass-smart-mirror-project/

 

Real easy to remove the casing. I'm going to use a Z-wave sensor in the room to turn the screen on (native MM feature) when someone walks in.






SumnerBoy

1886 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #1968040 4-Mar-2018 22:01
Send private message

That looks perfect for the glass - but shipping is almost as much as the glass - i.e. $150.

 

I guess it gives good specs for me to take to someone locally. 

 

Appreciate the link.

hio77
'That VDSL Cat'
12969 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Voyager
Subscriber

  #1968041 4-Mar-2018 22:03
Send private message

I've toyed with the idea.

 

Is low on oh too long priority list.

 

 

 






#include <std_disclaimer>

 

Any comments made are personal opinion and do not reflect directly on the position my current or past employers may have.

 

 

chimera
434 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2096468 25-Sep-2018 23:30
Send private message

SumnerBoy:

 

That looks perfect for the glass - but shipping is almost as much as the glass - i.e. $150.

 

I guess it gives good specs for me to take to someone locally. 

 

Appreciate the link.

 

 

Hey Ben,

 

I'm following up on this post you made earlier this year.  Did you end up making this?  I've been looking into it too (early days) but wondering where you sourced the glass from if you ended up going ahead with the build?  

 

Cheers

 

 




 

 

thewabbit
80 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #2096525 26-Sep-2018 08:13
Send private message

I had planned to make one ages ago, got the monitor and glass and didn't get any futher.

 

IIRC the mirror/glass cost me ~$60 from a local glazier (had to ring a few to find one with it in stock, the others had to order it in increasing the cost) for a piece big enough to cover a 24" screen.

chimera
434 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2097494 27-Sep-2018 13:26
Send private message

I've personally opted to go with a larger mirror, with the "magic" part on the left hand side only.

 

It will be 1000mm long by 600mm high.  The monitor (22") measures approx 500x300mm and will sit in portrait mode on the left side.  Its going on the wall in the front entrance, the main reason is to give the entrance the appearance of being bigger so happy enough with about 1/3'rd of it being the screen.

 

I've just been quoted $330+GST ($380) for a piece of "6mm Observa Mirrorpane".  Seems a bit pricey, but then again looking at the price of normal mirrors at retail stores aren't cheap either.

 

Thoughts?  Is 6mm too thick?  I've just emailed asked for a price on 3mm, as many builds I've seen online are using about that thickness.

 

Cheers

 

 




 

 

