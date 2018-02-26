SumnerBoy:

Pretty popular DIY project which I have been interested in for a while.

https://magicmirror.builders/

Just wondering if anyone has built one locally, and what materials they used and where they sourced them. In particular the reflective panel/sheet.

I have a black glass splashback behind the cook top which would be perfect for one of these, showing time, weather, family calendar entries would be very useful I reckon, but that would involve a major project to remove the existing splashback and fit the monitor in the wall etc. Probably not going to get sign off for that, so will start with a standalone version and see how that goes...

@xbmcnut - I think I saw you popping up in the MM forums...got any helpful tips?!