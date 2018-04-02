Hi there,

I have a two-fan HRV system (Arizona Baby = galv box type) that was installed in 2008.

At the start of summer it stopped working: no power to wall controller; fans not operating. I have since discovered that a shorted wire going into the slave unit caused the fuse on the master unit motor controller to blow. I have since repaired the short, and the slave motor now runs fine. The slave unit has been reinstalled and connected to the master, and the whole system now works in the sense the fans run and the wall controller appears to be normal.

PROBLEM:

The fans no longer respond to the wall controller:

wall controller still picks up valid roof space temperature sensor data,

wall controller does not show any error codes, but

fans do not power down when the controller is switched off,

fans run constantly at full speed - they do not ramp down in response to temperature or user settings

NB: Controller has monochrome LCD display and black control buttons.

The problem is likely to be a fault in the wall controller, the motor controller on the master fan unit, or both. Possibly a dodgy data cable: the two controllers talk to each other via a grey cable - looks like RJ11 or similar; motor controller connects to motor via a red cable that plugs into an RJ11 (or similar) socket on the motor controller PCB.

HELP?: Does anyone know of anyone in the Wellington area who might be able to repair or help me repair this? Or be able to supply parts? Or diagnose? Or just advise? I don't have the equipment or expertise for this. I've made contact with an independent provider in Auckland who says he can diagnose and provide replacement controllers, but that would require me to ship the whole fan unit to him. I'd rather go with someone local.

I definitely do not want to use the HRV company for this, as their standard response is to try and sell me $2,300 worth of system upgrades. E.g., when it came to the non-operational slave motor, their conclusion was it was dead and I needed to replace the whole system. Had they looked, they would have discovered the loose wire.

Anyway, sorry for the long ramble. Any help gratefully received!