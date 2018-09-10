Electricity meters have the definite advantage of having electricity readily available.



Electricity smart meters are expected to provide useage over time data, and have the ability to communicate with devices to optimise their power use. (i.e. stop the freezer from running it's defrost cycle if the grid is stressed.) This is the "smart" bit. Shaving the peaks of demand means less cost to make and distribute power (electricity is very hard to store).



Todays power meters are actually pritty dumb. Their big advantage is being able to be remotely read, hence saving the cost of meter readers. Also 1/2 hour data means companies, and more frequent reporting makes companies like flick feasible, and makes power tracking websites easy for utility companies to set up.

Water, and gas a relatively easy to store, so there isn't much point bothering with peak shaving. (gas especially as its springiness means that a substantial portion is stored in the pipes as line pack.

That said, if we want to become richer as a country, we need to become more productive, and replacing 100 meter readers with one guy behind a desk is a way to do it.

As Yoban has pointed out, remotely read gas meters exit. (they are ATEX rated to deal with potentially flammable atmosphere).



I would imagine in another decade or two, all water and gas meters will be remotely read.