kiwijunglist

Hi
Been doing a lot of home automation stuff around the house.
Currently my heat pump uses the following to interact with my home hub.
Broadlink RM Mini3 IR Blaster
Xiaomi door sensor - to sense whether the heat pump is on or off (via the vent opening)
Home automation via home assistant integrating the above with some automations to check the heat pump received the on / off signal and resend if it fails etc.
I know a few people are interfacing the mitsi heat pumps via a serial interface and a pi or esp8266 or similar. Is anyone doing this with a panasonic heat pump. I'd much prefer to control it via the serial interface.