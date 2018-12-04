Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Unable to connect Google Home Hub to 5Ghz Wi-Fi


Wannabe Geek


#243293 4-Dec-2018 21:25
Hi. I recently purchased a Google Home Hub from DSE and have not been able to get it to connect to my 5Ghz Wi-Fi network. My router is a Fritz!box 7490 and the Home Hub connects fine to the 2.4Ghz Wi-Fi but no joy with 5Ghz.

 

I have tried the following:

 

  • Moved the Google Home Hub right next to the Fritz!box
  • Turned on SSID broadcasting
  • Disabled MAC address filtering
  • Simplified the Wi-Fi password to alphanumeric only
  • Factory reset the Home Hub numerous times
  • Checked the firmware on the Google Home Hub is the latest

I have contacted Google Home Hub support and they suggested the above but nothing worked - I was surprised at some of the suggestions considering the Hub connects to the same router on 2.4Ghz, and I use the same complex password for both frequencies.

 

Does anyone know if Australian 5Ghz Wi-Fi is slightly different to NZ 5Ghz?

 

Is there anyone else in NZ with the same problem or have you been able to successfully connect to 5Ghz?

 

I'd really like to solve this as I use the Google Home Hub in the kitchen and 2.4Ghz is affected by the microwave oven.

 

Any feedback appreciated. Thanks

 

 

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2139433 4-Dec-2018 21:45
What channel is the fritz on? They will often choose DFS channels I found which many devices will not connect to.




Richard rich.ms



Wannabe Geek


  #2139443 4-Dec-2018 22:04
Currently set to Auto, with channel 52 selected. I did try manually selecting 36, but that made no difference. Thanks

 
 
 
 


Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2143508 11-Dec-2018 17:22
Did you have any luck resolving this? My GHH refuses to connect to my Netgear R9000 on either 5 or 2.4 GHz, but happily connects to my old Nethear D6200 which I use as an AP at the other end of the house.




Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2143510 11-Dec-2018 17:24
could be the security type you are using?



Wannabe Geek


  #2143526 11-Dec-2018 18:10
Hi. Thanks for suggestion. But I use the same security for both 2.4 and 5 so not sure why it would work for one and no the other? However I'll try temporarily changing it and see if that does anything.

 

Wannabe Geek


  #2143528 11-Dec-2018 18:13
Sorry Dingbatt, only just saw your response. Sadly no still not resolved.

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Biddle Corp
Lifetime subscriber

  #2143550 11-Dec-2018 19:19
Do you have the same SSID for both bands?

 

 

 
 
 
 




Wannabe Geek


  #2143555 11-Dec-2018 19:40
No they aren't the same

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Biddle Corp
Lifetime subscriber

  #2143567 11-Dec-2018 19:59
What channel width are you running? 

 

 



Wannabe Geek


  #2143654 11-Dec-2018 22:08
It looks like 5GHz is using 40MHz channels.

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2476090 4-May-2020 01:20
Unlocking this as I'm now seeing the same issue.

UniFi Network - Devices (such as the Google Home Mini / Google Home / Chromecast) can connect to 5GHz fine however the Nest Hub + Nest Hub Max refuse to see both my 5GHz only network, and refuse to connect to 5GHz on my main network. I'm using the common, non-DFS channels on 80MHz and have multiple UniFi access points.

 

I know one of the Nest Hubs used to connect to 5GHz totally fine. Nothing has changed on my network since (including channels) but now they're both not seeing it.

 

Anyone come up with a conclusion with why this may be happening?




Create new topic



