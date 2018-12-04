Hi. I recently purchased a Google Home Hub from DSE and have not been able to get it to connect to my 5Ghz Wi-Fi network. My router is a Fritz!box 7490 and the Home Hub connects fine to the 2.4Ghz Wi-Fi but no joy with 5Ghz.

I have tried the following:

Moved the Google Home Hub right next to the Fritz!box

Turned on SSID broadcasting

Disabled MAC address filtering

Simplified the Wi-Fi password to alphanumeric only

Factory reset the Home Hub numerous times

Checked the firmware on the Google Home Hub is the latest

I have contacted Google Home Hub support and they suggested the above but nothing worked - I was surprised at some of the suggestions considering the Hub connects to the same router on 2.4Ghz, and I use the same complex password for both frequencies.

Does anyone know if Australian 5Ghz Wi-Fi is slightly different to NZ 5Ghz?

Is there anyone else in NZ with the same problem or have you been able to successfully connect to 5Ghz?

I'd really like to solve this as I use the Google Home Hub in the kitchen and 2.4Ghz is affected by the microwave oven.

Any feedback appreciated. Thanks