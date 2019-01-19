Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
# 245119 19-Jan-2019 14:57
I've had a reasonably happy experience with Cleverloop for about 3 years until about 8 months ago one of my cameras kept going offline. They replaced the camera immediately, but the replacement started doing the same thing after 4 months. I created a support ticket for it but after having no response for ages I started digging around and the company appears to be completely dormant.

 

The application is still useful with one camera and I like the functionality it provides, but clearly I need to look at alternatives.

 

Is there anything available that offers: geofencing (preferably with multiple users), live remote view via a phone app or browser, recorded clips of alerts?

 

And (bonus question for extra kudos points) is there anyone who has already gone through a similar process?

 

cheers
T

 

 

Went from Cleverloop to Amcrest-branded Dahua OEM cameras and NVR (so Dahua hardware at Amcrest prices). They performed better than the Cleverloop ever did, and haven't missed a beat since I installed them.

Hello.

 

 

 

Same as you... I am (was?) a happy cleverloop camera system owner, my wife and I both have iphones, we started noticing the alert system was working wrong, then found out they are out of business.

 

 Have you found a replacement that works similar?

 

Have you found a workaround?

 

Anything will help me, thanks!

 
 
 
 


neb: Went from Cleverloop to Amcrest-branded Dahua OEM cameras and NVR (so Dahua hardware at Amcrest prices). They performed better than the Cleverloop ever did, and haven't missed a beat since I installed them.

 

@neb, I'm giving up on Cleverloop too. Can you provide a link to the replacement system your bought?

 

Thanks.

benz1:

@neb, I'm giving up on Cleverloop too. Can you provide a link to the replacement system your bought?

 

 

It's a pick-and-mix, choose whatever you want, but I went with a PoE NVR and cameras with a motorized zoom lens so I could zoom in on the part of the property I want to see, not the whole section. Most cameras have ridiculously wide lenses, fine if you're using them indoors to monitor a room but no good if you want to use them outdoors to cover your driveway.

 

 

Those are Amazon links because they'll ship overseas without any problems, you can also buy them direct from Amcrest but they just redirect you back to Amazon. The same thing with Dahua branding, if you can manage to find and buy it locally, is several times the price.

neb:
benz1:

 

@neb, I'm giving up on Cleverloop too. Can you provide a link to the replacement system your bought?

It's a pick-and-mix, choose whatever you want, but I went with a PoE NVR and cameras with a motorized zoom lens so I could zoom in on the part of the property I want to see, not the whole section. Most cameras have ridiculously wide lenses, fine if you're using them indoors to monitor a room but no good if you want to use them outdoors to cover your driveway. Those are Amazon links because they'll ship overseas without any problems, you can also buy them direct from Amcrest but they just redirect you back to Amazon. The same thing with Dahua branding, if you can manage to find and buy it locally, is several times the price.

 

Thanks, have had a quick look. So it stores locally on hard drive, not the cloud? Can it be configured to send motion activated alerts with video? I assume it doen't do Geo-fencing so would have to be turned on and off manually? Works okay on 240v?

 

Thanks.

benz1:

Thanks, have had a quick look. So it stores locally on hard drive, not the cloud? Can it be configured to send motion activated alerts with video? I assume it doen't do Geo-fencing so would have to be turned on and off manually? Works okay on 240v?

 

 

Yep. I've just used an SSD and told it to only record on motion trigger. It can send emails, FTP, etc, also there's an app that goes with it that will alert you, you can then go in and watch the video. Doesn't do geofencing AFAIK, unless it's in the app and I haven't bothered with it. Works fine off 240V, it comes with a 48V universal-input power supply and then the cameras are powered from the NVR via PoE.

 

 

Oh, and the motion detection is vastly better than the Cleverloop ever was even though it's not "AI-powered" or whatever.

Oh, if you're in Orkland I can show you the app/camera setup if you like so you can see it in action.

 
 
 
 


neb:
benz1:

 

Thanks, have had a quick look. So it stores locally on hard drive, not the cloud? Can it be configured to send motion activated alerts with video? I assume it doen't do Geo-fencing so would have to be turned on and off manually? Works okay on 240v?

 

Yep. I've just used an SSD and told it to only record on motion trigger. It can send emails, FTP, etc, also there's an app that goes with it that will alert you, you can then go in and watch the video. Doesn't do geofencing AFAIK, unless it's in the app and I haven't bothered with it. Works fine off 240V, it comes with a 48V universal-input power supply and then the cameras are powered from the NVR via PoE. Oh, and the motion detection is vastly better than the Cleverloop ever was even though it's not "AI-powered" or whatever.

 

Sounds good @neb. I guess we haven't had Geo-fencing for so long and have had to get used to manually turning it on and off so not the end of the world. Cleverloop used to be such a good system but has gone downhill rapidly over the last couple of years so time for a replacement. Thanks for your offer. Yes, I'm in Auckland, where are you?

 

Thanks.

neb: Went from Cleverloop to Amcrest-branded Dahua OEM cameras and NVR (so Dahua hardware at Amcrest prices). They performed better than the Cleverloop ever did, and haven't missed a beat since I installed them.

 

Can you apply regular Dahua firmware to the amcrest camera?

rphenix:

Can you apply regular Dahua firmware to the amcrest camera?

 

 

No idea, but since the Amcrest firmware is just rebranded Dahua firmware I don't know why you'd do it, you're voiding your warranty to get more or less the same thing.

benz1:

Sounds good @neb. I guess we haven't had Geo-fencing for so long and have had to get used to manually turning it on and off so not the end of the world. Cleverloop used to be such a good system but has gone downhill rapidly over the last couple of years so time for a replacement. Thanks for your offer. Yes, I'm in Auckland, where are you?

 

 

North Shore, I'll PM you details.

 

 

For anyone thinking of buying Amcrest/Dahua, they send - well, spam - out Amazon promo codes regularly, for example 10% off NVRs with code G3F6FJ8U, before you buy check and I'll post them here.

I've got Amcrest POE cameras and NVR too. I've been really impressed with the cameras... less so with the NVR. Fine for now, but eventually I think I'll run the cameras stand alone and just record to a suitable NAS.

No geofencing (that I've found).



I'm still using my one operational cleverloop camera and base station but have purchased a replacement which doesn't have geofencing. (It's a D-Link with two cameras; I know there are better options out there but this was cheap in an Easter sale and it should be adequate for our purposes.)

 

I believe that IFTTT will allow me to set up geofencing when I switch over, but other than creating an account and installing the IFTTT app on one phone I haven't gone any further with testing that theory yet.

 

In case it helps, this link may be useful: https://homealarmreport.com/guide-using-ifttt-multi-user-geofencing/

mdf: I've got Amcrest POE cameras and NVR too. I've been really impressed with the cameras... less so with the NVR. Fine for now, but eventually I think I'll run the cameras stand alone and just record to a suitable NAS.

No geofencing (that I've found).

 

 

 

Question regarding AMcrest, you mention no geofencing.

 

 

 

Do you have then to manually turn on/off everytime you get/leave home?

enriqgs:

Question regarding AMcrest, you mention no geofencing.

 

Do you have then to manually turn on/off everytime you get/leave home?

 

 

I leave it running all the time, the few times I get caught on camera is when I'm heading up the drive or coming home, for which it doesn't matter, and in fact it's useful to have a record of who leaves and arrives. Unless you've got cameras set up inside the house (don't! Just... don't) I've never really understood why you'd want geofencing.

