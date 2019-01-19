I've had a reasonably happy experience with Cleverloop for about 3 years until about 8 months ago one of my cameras kept going offline. They replaced the camera immediately, but the replacement started doing the same thing after 4 months. I created a support ticket for it but after having no response for ages I started digging around and the company appears to be completely dormant.

The application is still useful with one camera and I like the functionality it provides, but clearly I need to look at alternatives.

Is there anything available that offers: geofencing (preferably with multiple users), live remote view via a phone app or browser, recorded clips of alerts?

And (bonus question for extra kudos points) is there anyone who has already gone through a similar process?

cheers

T